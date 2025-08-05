How To Give Dated Kitchen Countertops A Fresh New Look Without Replacing Them

Do you have some dated kitchen features that are making your space feel tired and old-fashioned? Refreshing your countertops is a great way to bring new life into your kitchen, but replacing them can be expensive and time-consuming. In fact, depending on materials and installation costs, homeowners can even spend around $3,500 just to replace the surfaces in a small kitchen! But did you know that countertop overlays actually allow you to change up your surfaces without the need to replace them completely?

Overlays work effectively by wrapping your existing countertop in a thinner version of classic materials like quartz or granite. This is cost-effective because the material is not as thick and therefore cheaper — some granite overlays can cost as little as $5 per square foot — and because the installation is shorter and less complicated. You can even opt for some materials, such as concrete, which allow you to easily install them yourself without the need to pay for extra services. However, it is important to be aware that thinner countertops are more prone to cracking or other damage than the thicker versions. In addition, it is crucial to have reinforced support below the overlay, as it can otherwise be prone to sagging or bending underneath the extra layer. Let's dive into what type of overlays you can choose from.