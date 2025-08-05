How To Give Dated Kitchen Countertops A Fresh New Look Without Replacing Them
Do you have some dated kitchen features that are making your space feel tired and old-fashioned? Refreshing your countertops is a great way to bring new life into your kitchen, but replacing them can be expensive and time-consuming. In fact, depending on materials and installation costs, homeowners can even spend around $3,500 just to replace the surfaces in a small kitchen! But did you know that countertop overlays actually allow you to change up your surfaces without the need to replace them completely?
Overlays work effectively by wrapping your existing countertop in a thinner version of classic materials like quartz or granite. This is cost-effective because the material is not as thick and therefore cheaper — some granite overlays can cost as little as $5 per square foot — and because the installation is shorter and less complicated. You can even opt for some materials, such as concrete, which allow you to easily install them yourself without the need to pay for extra services. However, it is important to be aware that thinner countertops are more prone to cracking or other damage than the thicker versions. In addition, it is crucial to have reinforced support below the overlay, as it can otherwise be prone to sagging or bending underneath the extra layer. Let's dive into what type of overlays you can choose from.
Types of countertop overlays
If you are considering opting for a countertop overlay, you may find yourself overwhelmed with how to pick kitchen countertop materials that are best for you. So, let's explore some of the pros and cons of the most popular countertop overlay materials. Quartz, for example, is a classic medium that offers a traditional look as well as being durable and non-porous — both excellent features for kitchen surfaces that get a lot of use. However, quartz can become discolored if put in contact with high temperatures, so it is important to protect the surface from hot pots and pans. Granite's natural stone look offers a similar timeless feel to quartz, and its high-quality look has a long lifespan of several decades. However, this surface can be prone to etching if acidic materials such as lemon juice are not cleaned sufficiently and unsealed granite can fall victim to staining due to its porosity.
If you're looking for an easy, versatile option you can install yourself, then look no further than concrete. This cool-toned, urban material that has recently become popular due to its combination of style and durability. And it can be a great option as a countertop overlay, too! Kits like this one from Leggari allow you to install your own concrete kitchen countertop overlay. The concrete can be layered over a variety of underlying surfaces like tile, laminate, and plywood, and you can even give it a faux marble look using metallic pigments to add a bit of variety.