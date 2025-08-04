The Unexpected '80s Tile Trend That's Making Quite A Comeback In 2025 Homes
Scroll through trending Instagram Reels or Pinterest, and you'll notice a shift: bold, colorful interiors are taking over. Think clashing patterns, high-contrast palettes, and a dose of postmodern maximalism. In particular, take note of tiles. Gone are the days of white-on-white subway tiles and grout. In their place are geometric tile layouts that break the mold with hexagons, abstract patterns, and vibrant colors. In 2025, this funky and playful design moment is most commonly being referred to as the dopamine decor trend, a playful approach to home design.
While these attention-grabbing tiles feel contemporary and fresh, they actually have their origins in the '80s postmodern movement. Since one of the current design trends is focusing on creating unique, characterful, and colorful environments, it's no wonder we are looking to the '80s for design inspiration. Whether you're looking for the perfect tile for your tiny bathroom, dreaming up a statement backsplash, or rethinking your tired kitchen floor, this trend offers plenty of room to play. Ready to dive in? Let's revisit the roots of this revival, and how you can bring it home with an updated, contemporary twist.
The origins of '80s-inspired tile designs
When you think of 1980s design, no doubt images of black and white checkered tiles, neon lights, and color-clashing geometric shapes come to mind. While this aesthetic is synonymous with the entire decade, it can actually be traced back to a single design collective known as the Memphis Group. Founded in Milan in the early 80s by architect Ettore Sottsass, the Memphis Group rejected the sterile, functionalist ideals of modernism in favor of playful forms, bold colors, and nontraditional materials. Though their designs weren't commercially successful, or even particularly functional, this design movement left such a major impression that it defined that era of design. Inspired by the geometric designs of art deco and the outlandish style of pop art, the Memphis Group design was loud, daring, and a bold celebration of creativity and play.
Sound familiar to any conversations you've heard about "millennial gray"? Just like the Memphis Group challenged the minimalism of their time, dopamine decor pushes back against the muted tones and clean lines that dominated homes throughout the 2010s and early 2020s, but now may be a sign your home is outdated. Nowhere is this shift more visible than in tile design. Today's daring unexpected tile choices stand in sharp contrast to the sterile, all-white kitchens and bathrooms that once felt like the default.
How to make these trendy tiles work in 2025
When embracing bold, unexpected tiles, remember: trends are cyclical, but your style should be personal. Rather than recreating Memphis Group-inspired rooms, build on their legacy by layering in contemporary details to keep the look fresh, updated, and uniquely yours. For instance, don't feel you have to devote your entire home to dopamine decor maximalism if you've fallen in love with the more daring tile patterns. Often, paring more bold tile designs with neutral, solid-colored fixtures makes for a more balanced design. So one example would be having a bold, geometric backsplash, but choosing a muted sage green paint for the cabinets.
You can also opt for updated color palettes that pack a little less punch, but harmonize beautifully. Memphis Group designs often paired colors together for maximum contrast and shock — think neon yellow, cherry red, and grape purple, all mixed into bold patterns alongside each other. Instead, consider using a softer palette with more contemporary colors, like sage green, dusty rose, and taupe. For inspiration, browse through Benjamin Moore's trending paint colors to find the perfect combo. You'll still be able to embrace the geometric patterns, just in a quieter, more modern way.