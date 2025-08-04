The Unexpected '80s Tile Trend That's Making Quite A Comeback In 2025 Homes

Scroll through trending Instagram Reels or Pinterest, and you'll notice a shift: bold, colorful interiors are taking over. Think clashing patterns, high-contrast palettes, and a dose of postmodern maximalism. In particular, take note of tiles. Gone are the days of white-on-white subway tiles and grout. In their place are geometric tile layouts that break the mold with hexagons, abstract patterns, and vibrant colors. In 2025, this funky and playful design moment is most commonly being referred to as the dopamine decor trend, a playful approach to home design.

While these attention-grabbing tiles feel contemporary and fresh, they actually have their origins in the '80s postmodern movement. Since one of the current design trends is focusing on creating unique, characterful, and colorful environments, it's no wonder we are looking to the '80s for design inspiration. Whether you're looking for the perfect tile for your tiny bathroom, dreaming up a statement backsplash, or rethinking your tired kitchen floor, this trend offers plenty of room to play. Ready to dive in? Let's revisit the roots of this revival, and how you can bring it home with an updated, contemporary twist.