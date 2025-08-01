Make Use Of An Old Jar And Belt With A Beautiful DIY Lantern Idea
Reusing glass jars is one of the easiest ways to be more sustainable at home. It can also save you a lot of money, as the versatile vessels can be used over (and over) again. For example, you can transform old jars into thrifty workshop storage and organize your supplies. Alternatively, if you have a garden, save your old glass jars to DIY a simple hummingbird feeder on a budget. Both options are wonderfully functional, but what if you're looking for something that's decorative too? Grab a couple old belts and make an upcycled DIY lantern.
A clear jar is perfect for holding a solar-powered light, while belts allow you to hang it up with style. To start, you'll need a glass jar, a solar light top, skinny belts made of real or faux leather, a hot glue gun, and a pair of sharp scissors. The ideal number of belts will depend on the size of each one, as well as your preferred length of the lantern's handle. Also, don't be afraid to mix and match belts based on your personal taste and what you have on hand.
How to turn a glass jar and belt into a lantern
The first step is to clean the jar and remove the labels. If you're lucky, you'll be able to peel off the labels to reveal a smooth surface. However, if there's some adhesive left over, you'll need to remove the sticker residue from the glass. One simple method is to soak the glass jars in warm, soapy water for at least 20 minutes, then scrape off the residue with an old plastic card. If that doesn't work, try a citrus-based adhesive remover or rubbing alcohol.
Once you have a label-free jar, it's time to create your lantern. Secure the buckle of one belt, then place the jar along the inside of the belt. The buckle should be positioned above the jar's top, while the rest of the belt should come up along the sides. If needed, adjust the buckle, then hot glue the belt to the bottom of the jar and the rest of the belt to the jar's sides. At this point, the lantern is ready to use. However, if you'd like a decorative touch, cut a strip from the second belt and glue it around the jar.
Customize your upcycled glass jar lantern
As with all upcycled projects, there are endless ways to customize this lantern. For instance, if you'd like a rustic touch, wrap strips of twine or lace around the top of the jar. You can also wrap these materials around the belts themselves. Love nature-inspired elements? Try decoupaging dried leaves or flowers to the jars or wrapping faux leaves around the belts.
When you're ready to hang your DIY lantern, add a solar-powered light top and display it on a tree branch or hook. You can also place a battery-operated flameless candle inside the jar and secure the original lid. If you'd like to use a real candle, remove the lid and be sure to place the lantern in a secure and stable spot. Additionally, consider the weather and wind, even when you're not using the lantern. You should always bring the lantern indoors on windy days to avoid the risk of breakage.