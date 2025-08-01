Make Use Of An Old Jar And Belt With A Beautiful DIY Lantern Idea

Reusing glass jars is one of the easiest ways to be more sustainable at home. It can also save you a lot of money, as the versatile vessels can be used over (and over) again. For example, you can transform old jars into thrifty workshop storage and organize your supplies. Alternatively, if you have a garden, save your old glass jars to DIY a simple hummingbird feeder on a budget. Both options are wonderfully functional, but what if you're looking for something that's decorative too? Grab a couple old belts and make an upcycled DIY lantern.

A clear jar is perfect for holding a solar-powered light, while belts allow you to hang it up with style. To start, you'll need a glass jar, a solar light top, skinny belts made of real or faux leather, a hot glue gun, and a pair of sharp scissors. The ideal number of belts will depend on the size of each one, as well as your preferred length of the lantern's handle. Also, don't be afraid to mix and match belts based on your personal taste and what you have on hand.