The Kitchen Essential That Doubles As A Natural Rabbit Repellent

To quote Elmer Fudd, "Wascally wabbits!" Rabbits are cute little animals that, due to their prolific reproduction, are a common sight in our yards. For those of us with flowers, vegetable gardens, or special landscaping plants, they no longer represent cute little mammals, but horrible threats to our plants. When it comes to managing garden pests, there is nothing funny about the damage that rabbits cause to our yards and landscaping, and the question is how to prevent that damage. Most of us prefer to keep rabbits out of the yard with human techniques. While there are scads and scads of commercially made repellents on the market, you likely have a powerful, natural rabbit repellent in your kitchen: vinegar.

Rabbits have very sensitive sniffers, and some claim their sense of smell is up to 100-times more powerful than ours. The pungent and frankly offensive smell of vinegar (have you cleaned a coffee maker with it?) is irritating to the rabbit's sense of smell and to their respiratory system. Using it as a barrier around the plants you wish to protect can be an effective, safe, and non-lethal method. So, what is the best way to use this kitchen essential rabbit repellent?