Keep Ants Out Of Your Hummingbird Feeder With A Quick And Affordable Hack

Whether your feeder came with its own string or you added your one, you'll want to first gently remove it from its place and untie the existing thread. Then, measure out a length of fishing line. Remember, the cord will need to be able to bear the weight of both the feeder itself and the birds sitting on it, so you may want to double it up or choose a thicker line depending on the weight of the feeder.

Then, simply hang it back up. Keep in mind that hummingbird feeders are best placed out of direct sunlight to avoid the sugar water from fermenting and going bad. Additionally, in order to further deter the ants from approaching, it is best to hang your hummingbird feeder at the right height, such as on a tree branch or house gutter where climbing insects cannot reach. Placing the feeder in the shade will also make it less attractive to airborne insects such as flying ants and moths. Finally, remember that fishing line is designed to be nearly invisible, so it is a good idea to tie a ribbon or some kind of tag onto the line to ensure that children and pets don't accidentally collide with it. To stay on top of other pests that may bother the birds, you may also want to research how to keep bees and wasps off a hummingbird feeder.