The Perfect Height To Hang A Hummingbird Feeder In Your Yard To Enjoy More Visitors

It's a delight watching hummingbirds darting around in all directions in your garden, sipping on nectar and in the process pollinating your plants. They use a lot of energy flapping their wings at 50 beats per second, so encouraging hummingbirds to your yard by providing them with sugar water in a feeder repays them for the joy they provide you. Knowing how high to hang your feeder is important to make that gift exchange successful. The short answer: At or above eye level in an open area. This will attract hummingbirds, but keep away their predators and reduce the likelihood of their food going rancid or being stolen by other creatures.

Ideally, place the feeder around 6 feet high, just above eye level for most people, but not out of their reach. In the wild, hummingbirds feed on flowering shrubs, ornamental flowers, insects, and spiders, but not high in trees. A feeder at 6 feet mimics that, but also keeps the birds safe from predators. Many cats can jump to that height, but hummingbirds might not even look for and find your feeder if it's much higher than six feet. Humans also need to be able to easily reach the feeder in order to clean and refill it frequently, so as to prevent disease. A bird feeder pole or a 6-foot (or higher) shepherd's hook, like this adjustable double shepherd's hook from Amazon, can allow you to hang the feeder at eye level.