The Simple IKEA Item That Keeps Shoe Clutter Tidy And Out Of Sight

Storing clothes can be challenging enough, but even more-so are shoes. Bulky, oddly shaped, and with one dirty side that you don't much want to stack on top of another, they can be a pain to keep organized, accessible, and out of the way. If you don't have room for shoes in your closet, this can make things even more difficult, but luckily creative minds have come up with some innovative solutions to help keep them contained and make the most of your vertical space. One such item is the BOAXEL from IKEA. This wardrobe combination contains six large pull-out baskets, a bar for hangers, and two top shelves. Though it works well inside a closet, it can also be installed on an outside wall — the caveat is that you will have to screw it into the wall as it is unable to stand alone without installation, so it's best to make sure you have it where you want it before you break out the power tools.

Another great thing about this system is that it is pre-designed, so you don't have to worry about finding a combination of shelves and drawers that you hope will work — this one already does. And as long as it fits in your space, it is pretty much guaranteed to be functional. The things that make this so perfect for shoe storage, however, are the mesh bins on the bottom. They have decently high volume, allowing you to put a lot inside, they are easy to pull out, easy to clean, and the metal mesh also allows for your shoes to breathe, keeping them fresh and dry.