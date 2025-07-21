The Simple IKEA Item That Keeps Shoe Clutter Tidy And Out Of Sight
Storing clothes can be challenging enough, but even more-so are shoes. Bulky, oddly shaped, and with one dirty side that you don't much want to stack on top of another, they can be a pain to keep organized, accessible, and out of the way. If you don't have room for shoes in your closet, this can make things even more difficult, but luckily creative minds have come up with some innovative solutions to help keep them contained and make the most of your vertical space. One such item is the BOAXEL from IKEA. This wardrobe combination contains six large pull-out baskets, a bar for hangers, and two top shelves. Though it works well inside a closet, it can also be installed on an outside wall — the caveat is that you will have to screw it into the wall as it is unable to stand alone without installation, so it's best to make sure you have it where you want it before you break out the power tools.
Another great thing about this system is that it is pre-designed, so you don't have to worry about finding a combination of shelves and drawers that you hope will work — this one already does. And as long as it fits in your space, it is pretty much guaranteed to be functional. The things that make this so perfect for shoe storage, however, are the mesh bins on the bottom. They have decently high volume, allowing you to put a lot inside, they are easy to pull out, easy to clean, and the metal mesh also allows for your shoes to breathe, keeping them fresh and dry.
How and where to use BOAXEL in your home
The great thing about this wardrobe combination is that it is incredibly versatile — and not exorbitantly expensive. This system comes in three colors — anthracite, anthracite and oak, and white, and it is listed at only $202 per unit. While it does offer a significant amount of storage, it is not overly large. When the drawers are pushed in, it is only 15 inches wide, which is more than shallow enough to fit in most closets. Where the shelves and drawers sit is also customizable. They are attached to an adjustable track system that allows you to place them in the position that works best for you. If you are working to organize a small closet, there is also a slimmer and slightly smaller version of the BOAXEL. It has two top shelves, a hanging bar, two more shelves at the bottom, followed by two pull-out drawers. This could also be a better option for you if you don't have a very large closet or you just don't need quite that much storage space (in which case the $98 price tag on this one is even more enticing.)
For a truly tailored result, you can use IKEA's BOAXEL design tool that allows you to digitally create your custom closet, and even gives you dimensions so you can measure as you go along. In the DIY version, you can also put together a wardrobe that works best for you, meaning both sides don't have to be symmetrical, plus you could even place up to ten drawers on a single unit.