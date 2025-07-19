Is Homemade Laundry Soap Bad? Here Are Drawbacks To Consider Before Using It

As we become more aware of the items we use around the house and their environmental impact, it can be tempting to consider switching out cleaning staples such as laundry detergent for a homemade alternative. After all, other household alternatives such as wool dryer balls, shampoo bars, and reusable food bags have become popular in recent years. However, if you are thinking about making your own clothing detergent, it is important to be aware of the potential drawbacks to using this option.

DIY laundry recipes use substitutes such as borax, baking soda, and sea salt. And while some sources claim that these ingredients are all-natural and therefore harmless, they are not what washing machines have been designed to work with. According to the Royal Society of Chemistry, commercial detergents use a surfactant, an active cleaning ingredient which pulls dirt and oil off the surface of clothes and allows them to be washed away. However, by using cleaning agents not typically found in detergents, the machine can become clogged with a build-up of the unfamiliar substances and you may end up having to clean your washer more regularly. Though small amounts of ingredients such as vinegar can aid in boosting performance and help rid clothes of funky smells, they are not stand-ins for the cleaning power of laundry detergent and store-bought brands are generally recommended above homemade ones.