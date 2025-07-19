The Sleek Appliance Garage Idea That Frees Up Extra Kitchen Counter space/In-Progress

For many homes, the kitchen is the hub of everyday life, and we're often looking for timeless kitchen cabinet styles that will never go out of style. But these rooms have to be practical, too, and when they end up cluttered with appliances we frequently need for cooking, baking, or making beverages, this domestic oasis can quickly turn into a minefield. This is where adding in an 'appliance garage' is an effective trick that can help you quickly free up tons of usable space. From hefty microwaves to unwieldy espresso makers and the best hand and stand mixers, this clever solution allows you to place your devices out of sight, while still keeping them within reach for easy use.

There are two ways to go about acquiring an appliance garage for your kitchen: The first is to purchase a ready-made or custom built unit, and the second is to repurpose an existing cabinet. While purchasing a unit allows you to find the perfect one to suit your needs, making use of a cabinet already in your kitchen is also a great, cost-effective way to group similar items and get rid of clutter. The key to an attractive and usable appliance garage is to have the appliances behind a cabinet door, allowing them to be put away and resulting in a satisfying, clutter-free look for your kitchen.