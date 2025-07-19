The Sleek Appliance Garage Idea That Frees Up Extra Kitchen Counter space/In-Progress
For many homes, the kitchen is the hub of everyday life, and we're often looking for timeless kitchen cabinet styles that will never go out of style. But these rooms have to be practical, too, and when they end up cluttered with appliances we frequently need for cooking, baking, or making beverages, this domestic oasis can quickly turn into a minefield. This is where adding in an 'appliance garage' is an effective trick that can help you quickly free up tons of usable space. From hefty microwaves to unwieldy espresso makers and the best hand and stand mixers, this clever solution allows you to place your devices out of sight, while still keeping them within reach for easy use.
There are two ways to go about acquiring an appliance garage for your kitchen: The first is to purchase a ready-made or custom built unit, and the second is to repurpose an existing cabinet. While purchasing a unit allows you to find the perfect one to suit your needs, making use of a cabinet already in your kitchen is also a great, cost-effective way to group similar items and get rid of clutter. The key to an attractive and usable appliance garage is to have the appliances behind a cabinet door, allowing them to be put away and resulting in a satisfying, clutter-free look for your kitchen.
Tips for designing your appliance garage
Whether selecting a pre-built unit or reusing your own cupboard space, there are plenty of tips which can make your new appliance garage useful, accessible, and sleek. For instance, you can add in a helpful cabinet style that puts an end to countertop clutter — pull out drawers. Having a sliding shelf or drawer within your appliance cupboard allows you to seamlessly pull out devices that produce steam like kettles and coffee makers, saving you the heavy lifting white also protecting the inside of your cabinets from steam damage. National Assemblers also advise that, while they do not produce any steam, microwaves need room for ventilation in order to function safely, so there must be enough room on the top and sides in order to use one within an appliance garage.
Another way to make your new cubby even easier to access is by either buying a unit with a sliding door, such as this 30 inch model from KraftMaid, or by adding one in yourself. This will not only make using the cabinet even more streamlined, it will add a luxurious feel as well. But keep in mind, too, the appliance garage doesn't necessarily have to stay in the kitchen. If you've got more space in a hall cupboard, or if you'd prefer to keep your coffee setup to be in your office, this clever storage hack can be placed anywhere. It is worthwhile to consider, however, that an appropriate number of outlets must be available nearby, otherwise the appliances within the garage won't be readily available for use.