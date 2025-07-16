The Unexpected Spot In Your Home You Should Start Cleaning With A Swiffer
Since 1999, Swiffer has been a popular household staple for cleaning many different types of flooring. Whether by using the Swiffer Sweeper for dirt and debris or the Swiffer Wet for a more effective mop, these chores have been made easier, faster, and more effective than it was before. But did you know that this humble floor cleaner can be used in other areas around the home, too?
There are plenty of places in the household that can either get overlooked or are simply too hard to reach, so they end up accumulating an amount of dirt and grime that is both unsightly and unhealthy. The blades of a ceiling fan, for example, are often too high to reach with a regular duster and can become covered in a thick layer of dust. That's where the Swiffer comes in. Many Swiffer models have long handles designed to make cleaning floors easier on your back, but this also makes them perfect for reaching lofty places in the home. The Swiffer Sweeper Dry + Wet XL, for example, features a 47-inch pole, which can come in handy for reaching even a relatively high ceiling fan. Simply fit a dry cloth over the Swiffer head and carefully run it along the length of the blade. It is important to remember that many ceiling fan blades are thin and therefore somewhat fragile, so you'll want to be gentle when using the Swiffer head on top of them.
Other places a Swiffer can reach
Once you realize that the Swiffer can extend beyond just laminate floors, the possibilities become endless. Another common household chore is removing cobwebs from ceilings or high corners, and the Swiffer's long handle is perfectly suited to instantly making this arduous task easier and more enjoyable. It is able to comfortably reach those tall spots and swipe away the cobwebs, as well as any dust, insects, or debris that may have collected in them. In addition, once the cobwebs have been removed, the wet cloth attachment of the Swiffer can help polish any remaining residue that may have been left behind on the walls or ceiling.
One thing that may make you think twice about using a Swiffer in some areas, however, is that the cloth can quickly lose effectiveness depending on how dirty the surface is. So you may find yourself having to stop and change it out frequently if you are tackling a particularly dusty or grimy area. Overall, though, the Swiffer can be a simple and effective tool for cleaning plenty of areas above and beyond floor height. Next, you may want to explore how you can even use a Swiffer to clean your couch!