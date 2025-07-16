The Unexpected Spot In Your Home You Should Start Cleaning With A Swiffer

Since 1999, Swiffer has been a popular household staple for cleaning many different types of flooring. Whether by using the Swiffer Sweeper for dirt and debris or the Swiffer Wet for a more effective mop, these chores have been made easier, faster, and more effective than it was before. But did you know that this humble floor cleaner can be used in other areas around the home, too?

There are plenty of places in the household that can either get overlooked or are simply too hard to reach, so they end up accumulating an amount of dirt and grime that is both unsightly and unhealthy. The blades of a ceiling fan, for example, are often too high to reach with a regular duster and can become covered in a thick layer of dust. That's where the Swiffer comes in. Many Swiffer models have long handles designed to make cleaning floors easier on your back, but this also makes them perfect for reaching lofty places in the home. The Swiffer Sweeper Dry + Wet XL, for example, features a 47-inch pole, which can come in handy for reaching even a relatively high ceiling fan. Simply fit a dry cloth over the Swiffer head and carefully run it along the length of the blade. It is important to remember that many ceiling fan blades are thin and therefore somewhat fragile, so you'll want to be gentle when using the Swiffer head on top of them.