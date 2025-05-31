The Genius Swiffer Hack That Makes Cleaning Your Couch A Breeze

The first step is to make sure your Swiffer is clean and dry. Next, wrap it with a clean microfiber cloth, then spray your go-to couch cleaner solution on the cloth. A light application should do the trick; you don't need to drench the cloth. It's also a good idea to use a solution that's safe for your couch, even if you're using a gentle DIY upholstery spray cleaner. On that note: If it's your first time using the cleaner, consider doing a spot test first by spraying it on an inconspicuous area. If it doesn't cause damage or discoloration, it should be safe to use it on the rest of the couch. From there, you can swipe the microfiber-wrapped Swiffer all over the couch to freshen it up. This hack makes it possible to clean parts of the couch that can't be washed in the laundry, like the back or the arms.

Craving a more thorough clean? There are several things you can do before using this couch cleaning hack. For example, if you'd like to remove dust, lint, and pet dander, run a lint roller over the couch cushions first. A metal lint roller is particularly helpful for pet hair, as it will effectively dislodge the hair from the fibers of the fabric. It's also worth removing the cushions and vacuuming underneath them. With these extra steps, you'll be able to remove debris and other particles before using the Swiffer, ensuring it can properly clean your couch.