The Genius Swiffer Hack That Makes Cleaning Your Couch A Breeze
Think about your typical cleaning routine: What parts of the house do you tend to focus on? If you're like most folks, you probably regularly clean high-traffic areas, including the entranceway, bathroom, and countertops. The couch, however, might go overlooked—and it makes sense why. Couches are bulky and large, making them intimidating to clean. It can also feel like a time-consuming task, especially compared to chores like washing the dishes. But if you want to ensure your home looks good while limiting allergens like dust mites and pet dander, it's worth adding the couch to your regular cleaning to-do list.
Luckily, you don't necessarily need to clean a couch like a pro to get the job done. As demonstrated by @sandtproducts on Instagram, it's possible to clean your couch with a microfiber cloth, upholstery cleaning spray, and a Swiffer — yes, really! Though the cleaning product is designed to sweep and mop hardwood floors with dry and wet cloths, respectively, the Swiffer can be used in unexpected ways. This includes cleaning the couch, so long as you use the right materials and cleaners for your furniture.
How to clean your couch with a Swiffer
The first step is to make sure your Swiffer is clean and dry. Next, wrap it with a clean microfiber cloth, then spray your go-to couch cleaner solution on the cloth. A light application should do the trick; you don't need to drench the cloth. It's also a good idea to use a solution that's safe for your couch, even if you're using a gentle DIY upholstery spray cleaner. On that note: If it's your first time using the cleaner, consider doing a spot test first by spraying it on an inconspicuous area. If it doesn't cause damage or discoloration, it should be safe to use it on the rest of the couch. From there, you can swipe the microfiber-wrapped Swiffer all over the couch to freshen it up. This hack makes it possible to clean parts of the couch that can't be washed in the laundry, like the back or the arms.
Craving a more thorough clean? There are several things you can do before using this couch cleaning hack. For example, if you'd like to remove dust, lint, and pet dander, run a lint roller over the couch cushions first. A metal lint roller is particularly helpful for pet hair, as it will effectively dislodge the hair from the fibers of the fabric. It's also worth removing the cushions and vacuuming underneath them. With these extra steps, you'll be able to remove debris and other particles before using the Swiffer, ensuring it can properly clean your couch.