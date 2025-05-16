Why You May Want To Think Twice Before Grabbing A Swiffer To Clean Your Home

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A Swiffer is the household cleaning equivalent of the single-use coffee pod. It's convenient, but costly to your pocketbook, the environment, and potentially your health. It's also not as effective at cleaning as you might think. The virtue of the Swiffer is not only its ease of use, but the disposable nature of its mopping cloths. It's wise to regularly replace your cleaning tools, and the Swiffer makes that easy. But that's also the problem. Swiffers produce a lot of plastic waste at home and their cleaning solutions may be hazardous to your health — not to mention the fact that your nearest big box store doesn't give out replacement mopping cloths for free.

The initial cost of a Swiffer starter kit (mop with single-use wet and dry mopping cloths) can be under $25. Together, a replacement pack of 52 dry cloths and 24 wet cloths can cost roughly the same as the original Swiffer kit, so if you're using your Swiffer once a week and throwing out your mopping cloths every time, you're more than doubling your cost in just one year. A simple mop like the KeFanta self-cleaning twist mop, which may last the same amount of time, can cost half the price with a lot less waste. There are cheaper, safer, greener, and more effective alternatives to the Swiffer.