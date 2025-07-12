Common Mistakes You Should Never Make When Using Gorilla Glue

Gorilla Glue is a staple in the toolbox of nearly every DIYer and handyman. Like it states on the package, this adhesive bonds with nearly everything. The brand makes a line of super-strong adhesives that can tackle nearly any home repair or craft job you might have. Broke the handle off your favorite coffee mug? No problem. Minor repair needed to a leg on that awesome sofa table you want to repurpose? It's got you. Gorilla Glue's strength comes from a polyurethane base, which creates a bond on hard and porous surfaces. The super glues are their most popular products, but the adhesive line also includes tape, wood glue, epoxy and spray adhesive.

The directions for using Gorilla Glue are pretty straightforward. Per the company's website, dampen the item you need to glue. Glue sparingly, then clamp it to ensure the strongest bond possible. But there are a few mistakes you should never make when using it. For starters, many people forget to moisten the surface first. This is an important step. The polyurethane base reacts to water, so it needs a little water to work properly. Skipping this step could keep the glue from holding properly. Of course, be careful not to accidentally ingest any. Because it does react with water, this is a toxic problem that you should know about. If it's ingested, it could lead to an intestinal obstruction. However, it is perfectly safe as long as it's used as directed. There are a couple of more mistakes you could be making that we should discuss, too.