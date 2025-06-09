The Easiest Way To Get Dried Gorilla Glue Off Your Hands And Skin

Gorilla Glue is one of the most useful and versatile materials you can use in household projects. It is a favorite for various DIY hacks, from gluing metal together to adhering concrete for big jobs. But the reality of using this magic little helper is that Gorilla Glue is incredibly sticky and can accidentally get everywhere. If you find that some of your glue goes astray, don't fret, though; there are some really simple and easy ways to remove glue from places you don't want it, like on your fingers or on other parts of your skin.

The easiest way to remove Gorilla Glue from your fingers or skin? Simply use warm water and gritty soap. Gorilla Glue recommends a deep wash with warm water and soap, and if that doesn't work, add an additional exfoliating tool as necessary. After a thorough washing, moisturize your hands continuously, particularly if there are any stubborn residue spots that don't come off with the initial washing. Maintain your moisturizing routine as the glue fades away. The company reminds users that glue spots on skin can result in slight discoloration and staining, but this isn't something to worry about too much. After several days, you'll start seeing the discoloration fade. While it may take some time, don't fret if you get Gorilla Glue on your hands! While using soap and water is the preferred method, there may be another option to consider.