The Easiest Way To Get Dried Gorilla Glue Off Your Hands And Skin
Gorilla Glue is one of the most useful and versatile materials you can use in household projects. It is a favorite for various DIY hacks, from gluing metal together to adhering concrete for big jobs. But the reality of using this magic little helper is that Gorilla Glue is incredibly sticky and can accidentally get everywhere. If you find that some of your glue goes astray, don't fret, though; there are some really simple and easy ways to remove glue from places you don't want it, like on your fingers or on other parts of your skin.
The easiest way to remove Gorilla Glue from your fingers or skin? Simply use warm water and gritty soap. Gorilla Glue recommends a deep wash with warm water and soap, and if that doesn't work, add an additional exfoliating tool as necessary. After a thorough washing, moisturize your hands continuously, particularly if there are any stubborn residue spots that don't come off with the initial washing. Maintain your moisturizing routine as the glue fades away. The company reminds users that glue spots on skin can result in slight discoloration and staining, but this isn't something to worry about too much. After several days, you'll start seeing the discoloration fade. While it may take some time, don't fret if you get Gorilla Glue on your hands! While using soap and water is the preferred method, there may be another option to consider.
Alternative chemical methods to remove Gorilla Glue
Another popular internet trick is to use acetone on strong adhesives, like Gorilla Glue. Acetone weakens the molecular bond that adheres strong glues to its surface — a reaction that's also true for materials like paints, hence why it's often used as a nail varnish remover. In order for acetone to do its removal work, you must first wait for the glue to dry. Then, soak a cotton ball in the acetone, and lightly dab at the spot you want to remove. You don't need to press it down particularly hard; the point of the acetone is to soften the glue's hold, rather than to dissolve it like it would work on nail polish.
Once the glue is sufficiently softened, lightly scrape or wipe the residue away with another cloth. Remember not to apply too much pressure (you'll want to avoid big scratches on your skin where the glue is stuck). While Gorilla Glue doesn't condone the use of acetone or harsh chemicals on skin, if you're battling a stubborn spot, then it is an option for you. It's a popular method to remove glue from plastics, among other materials, too. Just keep in mind that if you're particularly sensitive to scent or fumes, be sure to wear a mask when doing this trick, and wash your hands thoroughly afterwards. Wash the skin that the acetone has touched as well, since the smell of it can be particularly strong. Also, you should consult a physician before using this chemical method to remove Gorilla Glue. Whether it is this method or using soap and water, that glue will come off from your skin — it may just take some time.