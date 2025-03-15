The Toxic Problem With Gorilla Glue That You Should Know About
You would think that most people would have learned that a glue made with toxic chemicals is probably not something you want to put on your skin. Consider the 2021 Gorilla Glue incident where someone used it as a hair gel, recall when actress Julia Fox said she used it to secure a loose veneer tooth, and don't forget the alarming amount of "long lasting" press-on nail tutorials. These all seem to indicate that perhaps society has not yet learned from their mistakes.
Although there are tons of glues and adhesives to choose from, Gorilla Glue is a go-to for many. But if you can't use it on your skin, that also raises the question: is it safe to use at all? The answer in short is yes, it is safe to use Gorilla Glue when it is used properly. According to the company itself, it can cause irritation to the skin, eyes, respiratory system, and digestive system. That said, the irritation is really only a risk should the glue come in contact with these areas, so as long as you keep it off your skin and outside of your body, it doesn't pose any real threat.
One of the ingredients that poses the most potential harm is diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI). This type of adhesive is designed to expand rapidly when it comes in contact with water, which can lead to an intestinal obstruction if ingested, especially in large quantities. Although the ingredients of the glue itself are not mortally poisonous, this can pose a threat to animals and young children.
How to use Gorilla Glue without getting into a sticky situation
If you use Gorilla Glue as intended, you shouldn't run into any particular issues. The instructions dictate that for proper use and best results, you will want to wet the area you plan to glue first. This will help the Gorilla Glue dry faster after you apply the glue and clamp the surfaces together. You should also wear gloves during glue application to prevent any possible contact with your hands. If you have any excess glue protruding from the area, remove it with a cloth dampened with paint thinner or tools once dry.
These instructions pertain specifically to the original Gorilla Glue formula, so if you're going to be using other Gorilla products like the Gorilla super glue or the Gorilla Glue Micro Precise clear formula, carefully read instructions and safety precautions first. If you do accidentally end up with some glue on your skin, attempt to remove as much Gorilla Glue as possible with a dry cloth.
If there is any remaining glue on your body or fingertips, wash off the skin with a gritty soap and apply lotion when done. Though it may temporarily stain the skin and remain intact, it should fall off within a couple days. Should your skin bond together and you're unable to comfortably get it unstuck, or if you ingest glue or get it in your eyes, seek medical attention right away for prevent further and possible permanent damage.