The Toxic Problem With Gorilla Glue That You Should Know About

You would think that most people would have learned that a glue made with toxic chemicals is probably not something you want to put on your skin. Consider the 2021 Gorilla Glue incident where someone used it as a hair gel, recall when actress Julia Fox said she used it to secure a loose veneer tooth, and don't forget the alarming amount of "long lasting" press-on nail tutorials. These all seem to indicate that perhaps society has not yet learned from their mistakes.

Although there are tons of glues and adhesives to choose from, Gorilla Glue is a go-to for many. But if you can't use it on your skin, that also raises the question: is it safe to use at all? The answer in short is yes, it is safe to use Gorilla Glue when it is used properly. According to the company itself, it can cause irritation to the skin, eyes, respiratory system, and digestive system. That said, the irritation is really only a risk should the glue come in contact with these areas, so as long as you keep it off your skin and outside of your body, it doesn't pose any real threat.

One of the ingredients that poses the most potential harm is diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI). This type of adhesive is designed to expand rapidly when it comes in contact with water, which can lead to an intestinal obstruction if ingested, especially in large quantities. Although the ingredients of the glue itself are not mortally poisonous, this can pose a threat to animals and young children.