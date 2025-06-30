Keep Birds From Nesting In Your Hanging Flower Baskets With A Quick & Easy Trick

We humans use hanging baskets because they are easy to place in exactly the right spot, accessible when it's time to water them, and add visual appeal at eye level. But from a bird's point of view, it's a perch safe from predators and perhaps a source of nectar and bugs. Why not move in and set up a home? Discouraging birds from building nests in your hanging baskets isn't hard. Many birds are protected from harm by federal law, but there's no need to resort to illegal activity. You can simply prevent birds from even landing on or in your hanging basket in the first place by placing physical barriers or other deterrents in the middle or at the edges of your planter.

It's not hard to create a bird-friendly garden without turning your hanging baskets into bird sanctuaries. You could go out and spend money to keep birds from nesting in your hanging pots. Netting placed over your baskets, chicken wire around your plants, plastic owls placed nearby, specially formulated gels that create a sticky surface that birds will shy away from, all can do the trick, but might ruin the attractiveness of your flowers or prevent them from growing to their full potential. Really, all you need to do is be creative in collecting unused items around the home and place them securely in your planter so that birds have no place to land.