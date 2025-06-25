Keep Gravel Secure And In Place With The Property Brothers' Foolproof Solution

The first step in installing gravel grids is to level out and pack down your surface to ensure that the grid will be able to lie flat without unsightly bumps or raised edges. If installing over grass, you may need a special tool such as a lawn leveling rake to help even out the ground. Next, you will need to measure your space to determine how many grids are needed. Once that is determined, the right size grid should be readily available at many retailers, such as Amazon, ranging in a variety of sizes, all the way from 3.3ft by 3.3ft to 16.5ft by 33ft.

Once your space is prepared and measured, you can lay out your grids and begin fastening them into the ground. As demonstrated by The Property Brothers during the season 5 episode, it is important to nail the stakes down over the edges of two adjoining grids to ensure that they are secured both to the ground and to each other. Next, you will need to select your preferred gravel. Smooth stones such as river rocks are great for avoiding standing on sharp edges, though you may want to read up on a guide to landscaping with gravel if you aren't sure which type will work best for your space. Finally, simply dump the rocks over top and spread them out using a shovel or rake, ensuring that the pieces are evenly distributed and placed exactly how you want them.