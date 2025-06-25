Keep Gravel Secure And In Place With The Property Brothers' Foolproof Solution
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Gravel is a fantastic backyard feature for a number of reasons: It's eco-friendly, drought-resistant, and is a great low-maintenance grass alternative that allows for a variety of activities and landscape designs. In addition, it also works well as a weed barrier, allowing your property to look clean and tidy with a lot less effort. Gravel can also be frustrating to maintain on a daily basis, as it has a tendency to move around when stepped on and can even cause flooding to nearby areas if packed down too tightly.
However, The Property Brothers Jonathan and Drew Scott have brought us a brilliant hack that makes these small stones more usable, attractive, and safer than ever before: A gravel grid. "We even have stabilizer for rocks, so that your rocks don't kick around like this," Jonathan said during a season 5 episode of "Celebrity IOU" featuring Kate Hudson. He went on to explain how the stones are kept in place by using a grid system underneath the gravel, stating that "It actually keeps it nice and solid."
How to use a gravel grid
The first step in installing gravel grids is to level out and pack down your surface to ensure that the grid will be able to lie flat without unsightly bumps or raised edges. If installing over grass, you may need a special tool such as a lawn leveling rake to help even out the ground. Next, you will need to measure your space to determine how many grids are needed. Once that is determined, the right size grid should be readily available at many retailers, such as Amazon, ranging in a variety of sizes, all the way from 3.3ft by 3.3ft to 16.5ft by 33ft.
Once your space is prepared and measured, you can lay out your grids and begin fastening them into the ground. As demonstrated by The Property Brothers during the season 5 episode, it is important to nail the stakes down over the edges of two adjoining grids to ensure that they are secured both to the ground and to each other. Next, you will need to select your preferred gravel. Smooth stones such as river rocks are great for avoiding standing on sharp edges, though you may want to read up on a guide to landscaping with gravel if you aren't sure which type will work best for your space. Finally, simply dump the rocks over top and spread them out using a shovel or rake, ensuring that the pieces are evenly distributed and placed exactly how you want them.