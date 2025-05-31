The Low-Maintenance Grass Alternative That Will Transform Your Landscape
The grass isn't always greener — especially if you aren't particularly keen on lawn care. But just because you want to keep your maintenance to a minimum doesn't mean that you have to forgo a lush lawn altogether. However, the key could be in letting go of grass and opting for something else a bit more conducive to your laissez-lawn lifestyle. While there are a few different grass lawn alternative ground covers out there, one of the best is the vast genus of Carex — also known as sedge grasses. To get deeper insight on this plant, Hunker spoke exclusively with Ontario-based landscape designer and plant expert Melanie Rekola, owner of Melanie Rekola Landscape Design.
Rekola pointed out that while Carex may have grass-like leaves, it isn't a true grass. The difference — visually at least — is that most grass stems are hollow, and they have open leaf sheaths and flat leaf blades as well as being "two-ranked" meaning that they protrude from opposite sides of the stem. Sedges, on the other hand, have a more angular appearance with solid and triangular stems and folded leaves. The leaves also grow spirally and are generally closer together than those of grasses. Rekola also made note that there are a wide range of plants that fall within the Carex category. "There are 2000 different species of Carex worldwide," she said. "Not all are low maintenance, but many are slow growing and well-behaved making those varieties very low maintenance."
Why you should care about Carex
In general, Carex is easy to grow, but it can take its time to fully spread out. If you are patient, however, this can be a good thing in the long run as it won't require the same attention that a typical grass lawn does. If you know how to mow a grass lawn, you know how to mow a Carex lawn, but Rekola told Hunker exclusively that you won't have to mow it nearly as often. In fact you may be able to keep mowing down to just two times a year. Rekola states that it also requires less maintenance as far as other methods of care. "Depending on the variety chosen, you'll need a lot less watering, no chemical fertilizer, or aeration needed."
When asked which varieties are your best bet, Rekola told Hunker that it is really dependent on location, but if you want best results, shoot for a variety of native plants for your landscaping. "It's best to use a mix of different Carex native to your eco region as you know they'll be tough and well suited to your site. Plus biodiverse planting makes any lawn or garden more resilient." She also noted that in choosing native Carex you are benefiting the local biosphere by providing food for local pollinators and other insects, and host plant opportunities that will draw in your native neighborhood butterflies and moths.