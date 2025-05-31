The Low-Maintenance Grass Alternative That Will Transform Your Landscape

The grass isn't always greener — especially if you aren't particularly keen on lawn care. But just because you want to keep your maintenance to a minimum doesn't mean that you have to forgo a lush lawn altogether. However, the key could be in letting go of grass and opting for something else a bit more conducive to your laissez-lawn lifestyle. While there are a few different grass lawn alternative ground covers out there, one of the best is the vast genus of Carex — also known as sedge grasses. To get deeper insight on this plant, Hunker spoke exclusively with Ontario-based landscape designer and plant expert Melanie Rekola, owner of Melanie Rekola Landscape Design.

Rekola pointed out that while Carex may have grass-like leaves, it isn't a true grass. The difference — visually at least — is that most grass stems are hollow, and they have open leaf sheaths and flat leaf blades as well as being "two-ranked" meaning that they protrude from opposite sides of the stem. Sedges, on the other hand, have a more angular appearance with solid and triangular stems and folded leaves. The leaves also grow spirally and are generally closer together than those of grasses. Rekola also made note that there are a wide range of plants that fall within the Carex category. "There are 2000 different species of Carex worldwide," she said. "Not all are low maintenance, but many are slow growing and well-behaved making those varieties very low maintenance."