The Dollar Tree Hack That Keeps Handbags Neat And Organized In The Closet
If you're a fan of accessories, you likely have a beloved collection of handbags. However, handbags can be tricky to organize, especially if you store them in the closet. Think about it: Handbags come in myriad shapes and sizes, and some are bulkier than others. Many bags also have straps and handles, making them difficult to neatly stow away. One common solution is to buy a purse hanger, which allows you to make use of vertical space in your closet. Another option is to display handbags on an empty bookshelf, assuming you have shelves to spare. But luckily, thanks to a clever hack shared by TikTok user @fabedhacks, it's possible to prevent handbags from cluttering up your closet with a simple Dollar Tree DIY.
The best part? It's easy on the wallet. Plus, you don't need any special tools or skills. The project calls for nothing more than a rectangular wooden sign and five 8x10-inch plastic photo frames, which will hold four small to medium-sized bags. It's also worth noting the sign won't be visible, so don't worry about the design. Additionally, you'll need a ruler, pencil, and a strong adhesive glue, such as E6000.
How to make a handbag organizer with items from Dollar Tree
After you've gathered your supplies, position the sign face down on a flat surface. In the TikTok video, @fabedhacks suggests placing the acrylic frames on the sign about 2 ½ inches apart — but if you have larger bags, you can use fewer frames and space them further apart. Alternatively, if you'd like to use the organizer to store smaller pieces like wallets or clutches, you can use more frames and place them closer together. You could even vary the placement if you have bags of different sizes. It's up to you!
Next, mark the position of each frame, then remove the plastic film and paper inserts. You can then glue the frames to the sign and let it dry overnight. By the way: If you're using E6000 or another super glue with strong fumes, be sure to do this in a well-ventilated area and wear gloves. (If you accidentally get glue on your hands, know that you can remove super glue from skin and surfaces with a versatile household mainstay.)
Customizing your handbag organizer
Remember, the Dollar Tree project shared on TikTok is just a starting point. Feel free to personalize the organizer to better suit your decor and style. For example, if you'd like the base of the organizer to be a specific color, paint it before gluing the frames. Just be sure to let it dry before moving on to the next step. On the other hand, if you'd also like to paint the frames, construct the project, and apply spray paint after the glue has dried. Metallic or textured spray paint will look stylish, but you can't go wrong with a simple glossy or matte finish. And don't forget: The dividers are still frames, so you can slide printed paper into them and switch them out each season.
If you'd like to protect your closet shelf, place drawer liner under your handbag organizer or peel-and-stick furniture pads along the bottom. These additions will prevent your handmade bag organizer from slipping and sliding, ensuring your closet stays neat. Either way, it's a genius way to store your handbag collection without spending a fortune.