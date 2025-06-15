The Dollar Tree Hack That Keeps Handbags Neat And Organized In The Closet

If you're a fan of accessories, you likely have a beloved collection of handbags. However, handbags can be tricky to organize, especially if you store them in the closet. Think about it: Handbags come in myriad shapes and sizes, and some are bulkier than others. Many bags also have straps and handles, making them difficult to neatly stow away. One common solution is to buy a purse hanger, which allows you to make use of vertical space in your closet. Another option is to display handbags on an empty bookshelf, assuming you have shelves to spare. But luckily, thanks to a clever hack shared by TikTok user @fabedhacks, it's possible to prevent handbags from cluttering up your closet with a simple Dollar Tree DIY.

The best part? It's easy on the wallet. Plus, you don't need any special tools or skills. The project calls for nothing more than a rectangular wooden sign and five 8x10-inch plastic photo frames, which will hold four small to medium-sized bags. It's also worth noting the sign won't be visible, so don't worry about the design. Additionally, you'll need a ruler, pencil, and a strong adhesive glue, such as E6000.