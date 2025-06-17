How To Upcycle Wine Corks In An Amazing Way For Your Bathroom

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether you're an avid DIYer, wine enthusiast, or all of the above, you've likely encountered your fair share of wine corks. Instead of throwing them out, try a genius upcycling hack to reuse them and make a bathroom mat. Yes, really! It might sound strange, but leftover corks double as excellent bathroom decor. For starters, cork is a naturally water-resistant yet durable material. Wine corks also have a rustic and earthy look, thanks to their varying shades of tan and brown. These colors are fairly neutral, so they'll match with a wide range of colors. Best of all, wine corks are affordable and easy to obtain, especially if you regularly drink wine at home or know people who work at restaurants.

The project requires basic DIY skills and tools. In fact, the hardest part might be collecting enough wine corks to make a bathmat. The most budget-friendly route is to collect them over time. But if you'd like to speed up the process, consider buying wine corks from the craft store or from Amazon. You can also find batches of wine corks on eBay or Etsy.