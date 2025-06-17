How To Upcycle Wine Corks In An Amazing Way For Your Bathroom
Whether you're an avid DIYer, wine enthusiast, or all of the above, you've likely encountered your fair share of wine corks. Instead of throwing them out, try a genius upcycling hack to reuse them and make a bathroom mat. Yes, really! It might sound strange, but leftover corks double as excellent bathroom decor. For starters, cork is a naturally water-resistant yet durable material. Wine corks also have a rustic and earthy look, thanks to their varying shades of tan and brown. These colors are fairly neutral, so they'll match with a wide range of colors. Best of all, wine corks are affordable and easy to obtain, especially if you regularly drink wine at home or know people who work at restaurants.
The project requires basic DIY skills and tools. In fact, the hardest part might be collecting enough wine corks to make a bathmat. The most budget-friendly route is to collect them over time. But if you'd like to speed up the process, consider buying wine corks from the craft store or from Amazon. You can also find batches of wine corks on eBay or Etsy.
Learn how to make a bathmat from leftover wine corks
To make a wine cork bathmat, you'll need wine corks, non-adhesive drawer liner, a hot glue gun, plenty of glue gun sticks, a craft knife, scissors, and a cutting mat. (An old cutting board works great, too.) Also, before starting, be sure to learn how to remove dried hot glue, as you'll be working with a lot of it for this project. Begin by placing each wine cork on the cutting mat or board, then slicing it lengthwise with the craft knife. Lay the sliced corks on the drawer liner, side by side, until you have a shape that's large enough to be a bath mat. A rectangle is the classic choice, but you can make it a square or circle, if you like. Don't be afraid to play around with the shape, size, and patterns when arranging the wine corks.
Once you're happy with the placement, adhere the cork halves using hot glue. Start with the border so you can maintain the shape of your mat. Lastly, hot glue the remaining corks, trim away the excess drawer liner, and you're all done. If needed, add a few extra lines of hot glue along the undersides, an easy hack that will stop your rugs from sliding.