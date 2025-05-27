Don't Throw Out Wine Corks - Try A Genius Upcycling Hack To Reuse Them Instead

The exact number of corks you'll need depends on several factors, including the size of your creation and how you plan to cut the corks. For example, TikTok user @regitzejaeger cut the corks in half, lengthwise. These created rectangle cork pieces with a flat surface on one side, which were glued to the wall. Another technique is to cut the corks in half widthwise, then glue one side to the wall. This way, the circular top of the corks will be visible. Ultimately, the best option depends on your desired shapes and textures.

Another thing to consider is whether you'd like your accent wall to be permanent or temporary. If you're a homeowner, you can glue the corks directly to the wall, but if you're a renter or looking for a temporary installation, consider gluing the corks to a piece of plywood. The latter involves basic renovating skills, as you'll need to trim the board to your desired shape. You'll also need to know how a stud finder works and how to nail plywood into the wall.

Finally, choose a design for your accent wall. A simple option is a slanted shape, as @regitzejaeger shared on TikTok, but you can also create curved or geometric shapes that suit your taste and style. After you've finalized your design and cut your cork, you should be able to make a DIY accent wall project in a weekend. Simply glue the cork pieces to the wall or plywood, one by one. Let the corks dry, and you've got yourself a custom accent wall.