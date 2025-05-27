Don't Throw Out Wine Corks - Try A Genius Upcycling Hack To Reuse Them Instead
Contrary to popular belief, you don't need to spend a pretty penny to create unique decor projects. Many common items around the home can be repurposed as DIY supplies, helping you save money and reduce waste. Examples include using empty jars for food storage, worn-out pillowcases as dust bags, and even old teacups for DIY wreath decor. However, if you have a soft spot for rustic elements and natural materials, don't throw out wine corks — it's possible to upcycle them into a unique wall installation, as proven by @regitzejaeger on TikTok.
If you'd like to try the project at home, you'll need a shear cutter and construction adhesive, a type of glue that can bond different materials together. You'll also need a blank wall, and of course, plenty of corks! You can purchase wine corks in bulk from craft stores, but if you regularly buy and drink wine, you can save the corks over time. Don't forget to ask friends and family to save their corks for you, too. This approach will take time, but it's the best way to make the most out of what you're already buying. (While you're at it, save and flatten old wine bottles to make chic serving platters.) Alternatively, if you live near a winery, ask an employee if they save and sell corks to customers.
How to make an accent wall with wine corks
The exact number of corks you'll need depends on several factors, including the size of your creation and how you plan to cut the corks. For example, TikTok user @regitzejaeger cut the corks in half, lengthwise. These created rectangle cork pieces with a flat surface on one side, which were glued to the wall. Another technique is to cut the corks in half widthwise, then glue one side to the wall. This way, the circular top of the corks will be visible. Ultimately, the best option depends on your desired shapes and textures.
Another thing to consider is whether you'd like your accent wall to be permanent or temporary. If you're a homeowner, you can glue the corks directly to the wall, but if you're a renter or looking for a temporary installation, consider gluing the corks to a piece of plywood. The latter involves basic renovating skills, as you'll need to trim the board to your desired shape. You'll also need to know how a stud finder works and how to nail plywood into the wall.
Finally, choose a design for your accent wall. A simple option is a slanted shape, as @regitzejaeger shared on TikTok, but you can also create curved or geometric shapes that suit your taste and style. After you've finalized your design and cut your cork, you should be able to make a DIY accent wall project in a weekend. Simply glue the cork pieces to the wall or plywood, one by one. Let the corks dry, and you've got yourself a custom accent wall.