The Outdated Mulch Color To Avoid Using In Your Yard (And What To Do Instead)

While interior design remains a solid member of the zeitgeist, landscaping and outdoor trends are not quite as widely talked about. But everything from exterior finishes to landscaping choices can make a big impact on the appearance of your home — including the wrong color of mulch. Yes, believe it or not, your choice in mulch can be enough to make your home look like it's in need of an update — which can be an even bigger issue if you are looking for landscaping ideas that will boost curb appeal and sell your home. Though beauty is in the eye of the beholder, it is pretty universally acknowledged at this point that red mulch is and should be a thing of the past.

If you aren't much of a landscaper, you may not be fully informed on all of the mulch options out there, but there are actually quite a few choices to be had in both appearance and makeup. There is organic mulch (made from plant materials such as wood chips and leaves) and inorganic mulch (made with harder, non-biodegradable materials like shells, rocks, glass or stone). They also differ in the effect on surrounding plant life. Organic mulch — while serving as a ground cover — is also aimed at improving the soil structure and nutrients. Inorganic mulch is better at blocking weed growth in the short term, and can be a safer option in fire-prone regions, but it can also negatively effect the microbiome of the soil. The choice of dyed mulches is purely aesthetic, so there is no reason to choose a red mulch over another dyed color other than preference. Let's dig further into the other reasons why red mulch may be a mistake.