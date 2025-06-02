How To Degrease Your Whole Kitchen Using A Common Household Cleaning Product

While cleaning the kitchen might not typically be the most hated chore, it can certainly become one when it requires a dozen different products. Having to do the mental gymnastics of which spray can be used on the countertops and oven door, but not on the painted cabinets is a surefire way to slow your productivity down and eventually make you dread the task altogether. This can be all the more frustrating if your kitchen surfaces are coated in a layer of sticky grease that many cleaners can't break down. That's why finding a product that can safely work on multiple surfaces is key, which we've found surprisingly in ammonia-free Windex.

The original Windex formula is great for giving a streak-free shine to some glass surfaces, but because it contains ammonia, a powerful cleaning agent, it can damage countertops, glass, and ceramic stovetops, and more. Many people prefer not to have any ammonia-based products in their homes altogether. However, the ammonia-free Windex formula is able to leave a gleaming sheen behind and contains a number of surfactants that are great at breaking down dirt and greasy deposits.