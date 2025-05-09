The Outdated Lighting Trend Designers Are Begging You To Stop Using In Your Home

So what's the big deal about selecting matching light fixtures for your home? After all, it makes things feel cohesive, and surely it means you're following your design vision to go all-in on something you love, right? Well, sorry to be the bearer of bad news, but lighting fixtures are not exempt from the "too much of a good thing" premise. Just like overdoing your favorite eyeshadow or chocolate cake, the limit does, in fact, exist. Installing too many of the same light fixtures feels monotonous and bland. And honestly, don't hate the messenger, but matching lights also comes across as lazy, as if you selected the default option without much thought or care, even if that's absolutely not the case. While you may love the fixtures you chose, when bundled as a default set, you lose the impact of what makes the light so special by leaning too hard into the same aesthetic over and over again. The repetition kills the appeal and makes the choice seem easy or thoughtless.

Matching sets can also come across cheap, even if that, once again, isn't true in the slightest. Because you loaded up on them, the unfortunate impression is that you got a deal you couldn't pass up. A carefully collected mix of lights has the opposite effect, as the eye-catching variety of lighting looks more expensive and upgraded than the repetitive fixtures people will assume you got for a bargain at a big box store. The point is, if your matching fixtures are giving off generic, boring, lazy, and cheap vibes –- which I doubt is the goal –- don't you think it's time for a change?