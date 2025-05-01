The Genius Pool Noodle Window Hack All Pet Owners Will Want To Know About

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Dogs and cats are some of our best friends. In fact, this may actually be a bit of an understatement. These four-footed companions have provided companionionship, guarded our livestock, protected our homes, helped us find food, eaten pests, and have even comforted patients in hospitals. Pets have changed our lives in uncountable ways.

They can also be destructive little devils as they grow from puppyhood or kittenhood to adults. (So destructive!) Their curious nature draws them to the windows in our homes, and put their paws — claws, toenails, and all — on the windowsills. Dogs will bark at well, anything, and cause damage without intention. Cats can lounge in a window and use your windowsill as a personal scratching post. This behavior can be trained away, but that takes time and effort.

How do you protect those windowsills until then, if you even ever get around to it in the first place? Pool noodles to the rescue. There's a reason why pool noodles are the ultimate DIY hack product. Believe it or not, you can use these affordable dollar-store items to make protective covers for the sills. Plus, it's easy and effective ... while installing a new windowsill is not.