3 Popular Bathroom Color Trends That Are Becoming Outdated In 2025

When you think "outdated bathroom," you may jump straight to the beach theme that has become a staple of too many bathrooms, or the industrial styling that harkens back to the heyday of the hipsters. But it's not just specific styles that can leave your space feeling outdated, but color trends too. Since so many design trends are connected to colors — think Pantone color of the year, or generational colors like the outdated millennial pink or millennial gray – certain paint hues alone are enough to make your space feel like it could use an update.

Although the styling can play a huge role too, the wall color of a room is one of the most prominent factors in determining the feel of the room, and some trends of the past were tied to colors that were altogether bland, boring, or just butt ugly. The type of material you choose to use, whether it's tile, wallpaper, or paint, can have an impact on the way that the color appears in your space. But there are a few outdated trends that you may want to stay away from altogether: certain shades of white, gray, pink, green, or yellow, for instance.

That said, if your bathroom happens to be any of these colors and you like it the way it is, don't feel like you have to make a change. Ultimately your space should be a reflection of your own style, so don't let the laws of design have complete dictatorship over your space. Plus, there are some once outdated bathroom design trends that have been making a comeback.