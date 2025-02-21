The Outdated Boomer Trend That's Making A Big Comeback In Bathrooms

In the world of design, younger homeowners tend to drive the latest cutting-edge trends, with new generations willing to push the envelope past the ideas of the homes they grew up in. However, the reality is that so many of these "fresh" home interior ideas are actually part of a cyclical pattern, where things that were once in fashion usually come back into style several decades or a generation later. Such is the case with something started by the parents of baby boomers, reinvented by the boomers, and then brought back to life again in today's bathrooms: colorful plumbing fixtures.

Colorful plumbing fixtures were first introduced to the U.S. in the 1920s. However, as baby boomers started purchasing homes and driving decor trends of their own in the 1970s through the 1990s, they put their own spin on technicolor plumbing fixtures. Boomers helped bring about new color introductions such as the quintessential avocado, mustard, burgundy, and brown hues that ruled the '70s, those pastel seafoam green, baby blue, and rose pink designs and decor trending in the '80s, and the biscuit, almond, and peach phase of the '90s.

However, when the neutral beige chokehold of the early 2000s took hold, colorful plumbing became less in fashion. In the 2020s, we may be seeing a resurgence of these old-school baby boomer palettes — with people favoring more color in their bathroom, especially in their fixtures. Let's dive into these forms of boomer nostalgia popping up in today's newly designed bathrooms.