Ideas To Transform Underutilized Spaces In Your Home Into Something Amazing
You probably have a few spots in your home that you walk past and think, "I wonder what I could do with this?" Maybe it's that awkward corner that isn't quite big enough for furniture, a small bare wall in your kitchen, or the wedge underneath your stairs filled with miscellaneous items you don't know where else to put. There may even be a few nooks and crannies you haven't ever noticed. Luckily, these underutilized spaces aren't just dead zones; they're perfect for home storage and organization, designing a bonus nook, or simply adding a decorative touch that makes the room feel more complete.
Whether you live in a house or an apartment, these clever solutions will help you use every inch of your home more efficiently without looking cluttered or out of place. Even better, you don't need to spend a fortune to turn these unused areas into something amazing. Most of the hacks below are budget-friendly and great for casual DIYers. Once you're finished, that once-forgotten corner may become your new favorite area to spend time in.
Transform your bedframe into a bookcase
Buying books can be more of a hobby than actually reading them, and before you know it, your shelves are overflowing. Rather than leaving stacks of books around the house, consider transforming your bed frame into a stylish, functional bookcase. This hack allows you to make the most of the underutilized space under your bed while elevating the look of your room. It makes a great bookshelf for small spaces, giving you a dedicated spot to organize your to-be-read pile without needing to build a home library.
There are nearly endless ways you can DIY your bedframe bookcase to match your tastes and storage needs. YouTuber @readbydev shared a genius hack using IKEA BILLY bookcase system to turn her sleeping area into a reader's haven. Installing ready-to-assemble shelves is a perfect option for beginners who may not have the tools to create them from scratch. She took the idea up a notch by also turning her headboard into extra shelving, adding even more space to store books and decorative pieces. Once finished, you can proudly display your book collection and use pull-out baskets in the cubbies for less display-worthy items, like a reading night light. Next time you want to immerse yourself in a story before bed, everything you'll need will be tucked underneath and ready to go.
Use magnetic shelves to store seasonings on the side of your fridge
No matter how many shelves you have or how big your pantry is, it seems like there's never enough room to store everything you need in your kitchen. If you're someone who prefers home-cooked meals over takeout, then there's a good chance you're regularly adding new seasonings to your collection. While extra spices are key for experimenting with an array of recipes, they can also quickly take up space in your cabinets. However, there's one area you may not have realized has storage potential — the side of your fridge.
TikToker @the.thrift.life shared a brilliant kitchen storage idea using magnetic shelves, like HuggieGems' Magnetic Spice Storage Rack, that cling to the side of your fridge. This storage solution is simple enough that anyone can do it, and it's the perfect way to optimize unused space in your kitchen. Although they aren't built to hold anything too heavy, they're sturdy enough to hold spice bottles, kitchen towels, and other lightweight items that would otherwise crowd your pantry or cabinets. If you need to free up space in other rooms, you can add these storage racks to any metal appliances. For example, you can easily attach one of the shelves to your dryer to hold dryer sheets, clothespins, and other small laundry supplies.
Add a skinny cabinet to your bathroom for extra storage
Few things are worse than running out of toilet paper when you really need it. So, it's always smart to stock up on bathroom essentials ahead of time. But once you have the extras, where do you put them all? Bathrooms tend to be one of the smallest rooms in the house, yet they're the place we store so many of our daily-use items. With limited built-in storage and a growing collection of makeup, soaps, and cleaning supplies, the under-the-sink space fills up fast. Sneaking a skinny cabinet into a small crevice in your bathroom is a great way to maximize your storage without looking tacky or taking up floor space.
This bathroom storage idea works well for decluttering small rooms that don't have extra space to add bulky shelving units. The space between your toilet and wall or sink is generally unusable, though it may provide just enough room to add these narrow cabinets. Take measurements to build your own small shelving system, or search for one that fits your bathroom and matches your style. Consider what would make your bathroom more efficient, and look for skinny cabinets with those features. For example, some options, like Lozovin's Slim Bathroom Storage Cabinet, have a built-in toilet paper holder and compartments of varying sizes to store everything from cotton swabs to soap refill jugs.
Use over-the-door storage to clear clutter in every room
You've probably seen a variety of over-the-door storage systems, from shoe organizers to kitchen pantry shelving. Although they're often marketed for specific rooms or uses, they work surprisingly well just about anywhere. If you're short on cabinet space or want to organize more efficiently, this vertical storage hack can instantly give you more storage without adding large pieces of furniture or making permanent alterations. Once you move past their intended uses, you'll wonder why you didn't stick one behind every door in the house.
When searching for the right over-the-door hangers, choose the style that will fit your stuff best. While the pocket organizers are great for moving shoes from the floor, they're also perfect for all of those small items that you don't know where to put. Place one in a utility closet to store things like flashlights and extra batteries, or keep one in the bathroom to house extra toothpaste, razors, or hair tools. Hooks can expand your coat closet, but they're also great for hanging pet leashes, ties, or handbags. Over-the-door pantry shelving isn't just useful for keeping bulk ramen or canned goods out of the way. Use the hidden baskets to free up space under the sink, so you're not constantly bending down and rummaging to find the right product.
Set up a vertical herb garden on a bare kitchen wall
Although you can liven up empty walls with photos and artwork, don't overlook all the ways you can turn this vertical space into something useful. You don't need to overflow your windowsills or line pots up along the counters to grow your own herbs. All it takes is a few basic materials and a bare wall to get started. By installing a vertical garden in your kitchen, fresh ingredients like parsley or basil will be ready to snip off and use for your favorite recipes. Homegrown herbs will almost always have more flavor than the dried alternatives, and growing them is cheaper than buying fresh every time. Indoor gardens aren't just functional, but they also add a touch of greenery that will make your wall pop.
While many edible plants take up too much space to fit in a standard kitchen, herbs stay compact and easily fit on small shelves. There are several ways you can set up your vertical garden, whether you want to take on a DIY wood pallet project or make hanging shelves with rope and spare wood. However, any shelf will do, so you can skip the tools and install pre-built shelving, like WOPITUES Wood Floating Shelves, if you want a quick and easy option. Most herbs thrive in full sun, so choose a bare wall near a south- or west-facing window or supplement with grow lights if needed.
Make a cozy office under the stairs
If you're not sure what to do with the awkward wedge of space underneath your stairs, turning it into a cozy office might be the perfect solution. Rather than using it as a default storage spot for all the random stuff, you can add a bonus room to your house without any major construction. Turning a spare bedroom into a home office isn't always feasible, but there's no denying it's easier to focus when working in a dedicated workspace, especially if you telecommute or attend online classes. Luckily, you don't need a ton of room to turn this unutilized space into an office that looks like it was intentionally designed to be there.
Measure the under-stairs area so you can more easily find furniture that's compatible with the given room. If you get stumped, drawing up a basic blueprint can give you a better idea of how everything will fit together once it's complete. Because most of the height will come from the desk and computer, plan on placing those items on the taller end, and use the shorter side for smaller pieces like a filing cabinet. Make use of the wall space by hanging shelves for books, pinning up a calendar or to-do list, adding artwork, or anything else that makes it feel more useful and inviting. Choose a comfortable desk chair you won't mind sitting in for a while, and your office is ready to work.
Or use under-stair space to create a pet station
Although the space under your stairs is often too small to transform into a main room and too large to leave bare, it's the right size for several functional upgrades. If you don't need a home office, this awkward area is also perfect for creating a dedicated pet station. Between food, bedding, toys, and everything else we buy for our furry friends, it's easy to underestimate just how much space their necessities can take up. Rather than dedicating an entire room to your pet or filling up a storage closet with their belongings, consider using the under-stairs space to organize their stuff and give them their own relaxing area.
According to the American Kennel Club, our dogs benefit from having alone time and a quiet spot when their environment becomes too stimulating. It's no surprise that cats also like having hiding spots, particularly vertical space, to feel safe and secure. Create a relaxing, secluded place for your pets to retreat by adding their kennel, a soft bed, and a few of their favorite toys. Keep everything they need in one clean area by storing grooming supplies, food, and other essentials in baskets, bins, or a small cabinet. For cats, make sure to add a cat tree or a few climbing shelves to hide out or rest.
Add shelving to the back of your couch
While you may have considered using the space underneath your couch for extra storage, there's another spot you might not have thought of — the area behind it. Instead of pushing your couch flush against the wall, you can DIY a shelf to place between the two, offering a perfect way to store anything that's cluttering up your living room. As a bonus, the flat surface is great for setting down your phone or remote, so no more digging between the cushions. It also makes a convenient drink station, especially if you don't have an end table nearby.
When TikToker @shekey_'s boyfriend saw her placing drinks directly on the back of the sofa, he got inspired to create this genius solution. Although it functions as a thin console table, he was able to add quite a bit of storage space for bottles, mail, and other items that would otherwise create clutter. If you decide to tackle this project yourself, consider what would make this new piece of furniture even more functional. Add cupholders, power strips, a remote pouch, or anything else to make the setup as useful as possible in your home.
Turn an awkward area or empty corner into a reading nook
Many homes have at least one irregular in-between wall that's too shallow for furniture but too noticeable to ignore. You may even try to liven the area up with decor, but it seems like nothing fits quite right. Whether you want to decorate the awkward space at the top of your stairs or fill out those corners that don't come to a clean point, you can turn that dead space into a charming reading nook.
You can fit a cozy reading area in nearly any space, no matter how much room you're working with. Start by grabbing a plush reading chair and a small end table to give you a spot to set down your book, a cup of tea, or your reading glasses. Mount a few shelves on a nearby wall to display your current reads or favorite novels. If a chair doesn't quite fit, try adding an oversized pouf or a floor cushion to sit for a more flexible seating option. Alternatively, a cushiony built-in bench with soft pillows works great for narrower areas. If desired, a small rug or floor light can help tie the look together and add another cozy touch. Don't forget to add a blanket to snuggle up with as you dive into your next read.
Install a picture frame cabinet
Walls take up the most surface area in your house, but they're not exactly the first place you'd think to hide clutter. However, TikToker @hauz.and.co found a clever way to turn this space into hidden storage that doubles as wall art. Picture frame cabinets may appear to be decorative paintings at first glance, but there's shelving hidden inside. They're the perfect place to stash away small items like chargers, batteries, medicine, and other odds and ends that usually clutter up countertops and drawers.
You can easily make them match the style of any room, so use large family portraits, mirrors, or artwork for the door, depending on where you plan to install them. If you're on a budget, thrift shops are an excellent place to find high-quality wooden frames or interesting paintings. To build the hidden storage, you'll need some scrap wood to make the outer edge and shelves, along with hinges, screws, a wall anchor, and a drill to piece it together. Hang one near the entryway for keys and sunglasses, or install one in the kitchen to keep small items like coffee filters or grocery bags tucked away. Because they're customizable and easy to build, you can make them any size and create as many as needed. Once you make one, it'll be hard not to craft an entire gallery wall that looks beautiful on the outside, but secretly holds everything that once filled a junk drawer.