Decorating Ideas To Make The Most Of The Awkward Space At The Top Of Your Stairs

Old houses and new construction alike often have one thing in common that has stumped homeowners for ages: That strange little nook at the top of the stairs that no one seems to know what to do with.

Upstairs loft areas that are more room-sized are much easier to envision turning into a wonderful, functional space, but what on earth do you do with an awkward, small, often oddly-shaped bonus location? Perhaps it is a small area adjacent to the top of the stairs that is half railing, a mini landing above the low part of the stairs, or just a foot or two of extra space under a window. In any case, figuring out how to make these tiny nooks actually look nice and function well is quite challenging.

Aside from a more invasive and expensive renovation — such as closing in the space to utilize it as storage — there are some easy decorating tips you can use to make the most of your upstairs bonus space, small as it may be, and essentially create a spare room to use for any purpose that suits you. Whether the space makes the most sense as a cozy reading nook, a natural light-drenched workspace, or a haven for your plant friends, we've got you covered. Use these decorating tips to give your purposeless nook a whole new vibe.