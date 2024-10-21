Decorating Ideas To Make The Most Of The Awkward Space At The Top Of Your Stairs
Old houses and new construction alike often have one thing in common that has stumped homeowners for ages: That strange little nook at the top of the stairs that no one seems to know what to do with.
Upstairs loft areas that are more room-sized are much easier to envision turning into a wonderful, functional space, but what on earth do you do with an awkward, small, often oddly-shaped bonus location? Perhaps it is a small area adjacent to the top of the stairs that is half railing, a mini landing above the low part of the stairs, or just a foot or two of extra space under a window. In any case, figuring out how to make these tiny nooks actually look nice and function well is quite challenging.
Aside from a more invasive and expensive renovation — such as closing in the space to utilize it as storage — there are some easy decorating tips you can use to make the most of your upstairs bonus space, small as it may be, and essentially create a spare room to use for any purpose that suits you. Whether the space makes the most sense as a cozy reading nook, a natural light-drenched workspace, or a haven for your plant friends, we've got you covered. Use these decorating tips to give your purposeless nook a whole new vibe.
Create a cozy book nook or seating area at the top of your stairs
Perhaps one of the coziest ways to put your bonus area at the top of the stairs to work is as a little reading nook. A corner bookcase looks perfect in small half-railing niches next to the stairs, making these awkward add-ons a dreamy mini library. Even a single shelf will do the trick if that is all you have room for — just aim for something as wide and tall as you can, to give that impactful wall-to-wall, built-in effect. If space permits, add in a small side chair and drinks table for the perfect spot to curl up with a good book. For slightly larger spaces, consider a small loveseat or chaise lounge, so you can really kick back (or snuggle up with your kids and pets).
If your odd upstairs landing features a window, consider adding an amazing window seat rather than freestanding seating. Not only will it allow for a long bench seat in very little square footage, but the final look is lovely and inviting. Add open shelves for book storage underneath, and a cozy cushion styled with pillows on top, for comfortable lounging.
If you can't fit a bookshelf and chair, or have a full library elsewhere, consider creating a beautiful sitting area with one or two chairs, depending on the space. Or rather than trying to squeeze in two separate chairs, consider adding a large cuddle seat, or chair-and-a-half, to allow for family snuggles. For supersized nooks and large families, a grouping of four lounge chairs around a small chat table makes for an intimate and welcoming spot to spark conversation and connection. Finish off the look with an amazing piece of art.
Creative ways to create a one-of-a-kind space in your weird upstairs niche
If a reading nook or seating area doesn't seem practical for your home, there are several other ways to make this awkward bonus space work wonderfully. If you love to play games or do puzzles, add in a small game table and a few chairs to create a dedicated spot for family game night. Alternatively, if you are looking for a happy place full of natural light to get some work done, a small writing or laptop desk with a comfortable office chair nestled into the upstairs landing nook is a stunning workspace. This option would allow you to have a dedicated and gorgeous desk area without the need for a full office.
Lastly, when in doubt, for a space surrounded by huge two-story windows pouring in tons of bright, filtered light, you can't go wrong with plants! Whether you opt for one large tree or fill the nook with greenery, finish the look with great artwork or a full-height mirror to reflect light for an uplifting biophilic design.
No matter which nook ideas appeal to you, it is time to stop puzzling over that mystery nook at the top of your stairs and start dreaming up a happy space for your family to enjoy.