The Pots And Pans Organization Hack That Only Requires One Dollar Tree Product

Having well organized kitchen cabinets with smart storage solutions is the only way to really maximize every inch of cabinet space, especially in small kitchens where space is at a premium. But there's one category of kitchen essentials that can be tricky to wrangle, thanks to multiple pieces in a wide variety of sizes. We're talking pots, pans, and their corresponding lids.

Somehow, pots and pans are always in some disheveled, precarious stack, taking up a ton of horizontal square footage but leaving vertical dead space above, not to mention the unruly lids that won't stack up neatly in the slightest. There has to be a better way, right!? Thankfully, there absolutely is. The trick is to think vertically, and Organization Inspo (@organizationinspo) shared on TikTok how they used a simple, inexpensive Dollar Tree dish rack to create the perfect customizable vertical cabinet organizer for pots, pans, and lids.

While you could just use the dish rack as-is for a standalone organizer for the interior of your kitchen cabinet, the TikToker used zip ties to tailor the setup to her exact cabinet width, as well as modified some of the vertical upright dividers to allow for storing deeper pots. With each unit setting you back only a minuscule $1.25, you can transform your cabinet storage for far less than a cup of coffee. Without further ado, let's dive into this totally genius beginner-friendly cabinet organization hack that won't even remotely break the bank.