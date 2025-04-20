The Pots And Pans Organization Hack That Only Requires One Dollar Tree Product
Having well organized kitchen cabinets with smart storage solutions is the only way to really maximize every inch of cabinet space, especially in small kitchens where space is at a premium. But there's one category of kitchen essentials that can be tricky to wrangle, thanks to multiple pieces in a wide variety of sizes. We're talking pots, pans, and their corresponding lids.
Somehow, pots and pans are always in some disheveled, precarious stack, taking up a ton of horizontal square footage but leaving vertical dead space above, not to mention the unruly lids that won't stack up neatly in the slightest. There has to be a better way, right!? Thankfully, there absolutely is. The trick is to think vertically, and Organization Inspo (@organizationinspo) shared on TikTok how they used a simple, inexpensive Dollar Tree dish rack to create the perfect customizable vertical cabinet organizer for pots, pans, and lids.
While you could just use the dish rack as-is for a standalone organizer for the interior of your kitchen cabinet, the TikToker used zip ties to tailor the setup to her exact cabinet width, as well as modified some of the vertical upright dividers to allow for storing deeper pots. With each unit setting you back only a minuscule $1.25, you can transform your cabinet storage for far less than a cup of coffee. Without further ado, let's dive into this totally genius beginner-friendly cabinet organization hack that won't even remotely break the bank.
Use and customize Dollar Tree dish racks as a vertical pots and pans organizer
@organizationinspo
First, measure the interior width of your cabinet, as well as count the number of pots, pans, and lids you'd like to store. Don't forget cookie sheets, cupcake pans, cutting boards, and other flat items that store vertically. This inventory will help you decide how many Dollar Tree dish racks you need to buy. Since the product is 10 ½ inches wide with four sections, that means each compartment is just over 2 ½ inches wide. For deeper pots, you may need to combine two sections into one wider area. You can also sneak two thin cutting boards or cookie sheets into one section.
Once you've purchased the number of dish racks that work for your space and kitchen inventory, just place an organizer into the cabinet as a standalone, unmodified unit. This will store four items side-by-side for easy access. Alternatively, a pair of wire cutters and some white zip ties can help further modify the organizers. Secure two zip ties at the base to connect multiple units together for wider storage.
Use wire cutters to remove vertical dividers to combine two sections into one larger storage area for deeper pots. Or use the wire cutters to trim a unit down to size and zip tie it to others to perfectly customize the width to capture every inch for storage. Either way, run — don't walk — to your local store so that you can revolutionize your kitchen organization game by using this Dollar Tree item to create extra cabinet storage space on a budget as the perfect kitchen organizer.