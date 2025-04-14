The Best Polyurethane Finish For Wood Floors For Long-Lasting Protection & Sheen

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Wood floors, both softwood flooring and hardwood, are a beautiful, durable, and practical flooring solution. As a professional woodworker, I am often pleased to see hardwood floors gracing ultra-modern homes all the way to Victorian houses. But the key to keeping wooden floors looking good in any setting is how they are finished. Back in the day, varnishes, gums, and resins dissolved in a solvent were the best options available and the primary floor finish for hundreds of years. In modern times, those varnishes have been replaced primarily by polyurethane finishes because they outperform traditional varnishes in terms of durability while providing the same beautiful look. Another benefit is that you can pick your sheen, whether it's satin polyurethane or semi-gloss.

For decades, the only polyurethane available was oil-based with the urethane polymers dissolved in a solvent and suspended in oil. It added a rich amber hue to wood. It also took longer to dry and produced a strong and unpleasant odor. But in recent decades a water-based (or more properly, waterborne) polyurethane product has come on the market. The polymers dispersed by this formula are similar to those in the oil-based product, but because there is no oil, waterborne polyurethane does not add amber color to the finish. And also, sans oil, the curing time for waterborne poly is much faster and it has low volatile organic compounds or VOCs, so it's not smelly. For finishing wood flooring, whether it's a new installation or a refinish for an old wood floor, I typically recommend an oil-based product, but it depends on your needs. There are neat hacks to make an oil-based application easier, too.