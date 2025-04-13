The IKEA Solution You Need To Keep Shoes Organized And Off Your Closet Floor

Begin this IKEA LACK shelf shoe wall by measuring and planning out the amount of storage you'll need. TikToker Hina K placed her 2-inch-high shelves at various heights – 5 inches for loafers, slip-ons, sandals, and flats, 7 inches for medium-height sneakers or ankle boots, and 9 inches for slightly taller boots and high heels, though anything higher than mid-calf boots will need more clearance. Depending on your space dimensions, as well as number and height of the shoes to store, sketch your ideal layout to determine the number of shelves you need to purchase and where each is to be hung. Hina is able to fit five to six pairs across on each shelf while her husband can fit four.

Once you know how many shelves you need, install the LACK shelves at a level height according to the instructions. While the product comes with the floating bracket and screws to attach the shelf to the bracket, it doesn't come with hardware to mount the bracket to the wall. Depending on your substrate, appropriate anchors will need to be purchased separately. The brackets support up to 22 pounds each, so keep the weight in mind when selecting the right fasteners.

When your shelves are installed, place your shoes on the shelves according to height clearance to get them organized and up off the floor. With just a few hours and some floating IKEA LACK shelves, you can create the perfect customized floating shoe storage wall for your closet to keep that unruly shoe clutter at bay.