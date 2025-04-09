We Tried The Shaving Cream Hack On Household Stains: Here's What Works & What Doesn't

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Do you have stains in your life that are etched into your memory? I do. I was rounding the corner from the kitchen to the dining room with a bowl full of hot curry when I took a tiny stutter step. It was already too late — the inevitable was about to happen. It was like watching a disaster unfold in slow motion as a wave of bright yellow liquid swelled toward the rim of the bowl. Underneath? Off-white carpet.

Nothing could ever touch that stain. Not my trusty Bissell TurboClean and not even a professional carpet cleaning. I was doomed to look at that curry stain until we replaced the carpet with hardwood floors, years later. One thing I didn't think to try at the time was shaving cream. Recently, the internet has been abuzz about this being a household stain solution, so I wanted to try this hack and find out if it lives up to the hype. Would it be as successful as the vinegar cleaning hacks that are everywhere?

It's tempting to want to find a catch-all product that can take the place of several task-specific products like carpet cleaner, upholstery cleaner, leather conditioner, shoe polish, and surface cleaner. Especially one that most people already have on hand. So, did shaving cream handle all of my stain trouble? Or is its best work done on stubble? Here's what happened.