What You Should Know About Using Cheese To Attract Birds To Your Yard

If you've ever seen a seagull dive bomb someone's cheeseburger or ice cream cone, you'd scarcely believe that birds are lactose intolerant. Yet it is true that birds lack the enzymes required to digest dairy. Which makes sense, actually, since they're not mammals, but egg-hatched avians who don't produce milk.

However, that doesn't mean that you can't safely attract birds to your yard with the right kind of cheese in proper amounts. Since most cheeses are fermented, it's okay to offer them to birds in small doses. That's because much of the lactose in cheese is pre-digested during the culturing process. As a general rule, the more aged — or hard — the cheese, the less lactose remains. Hard cheeses that come in blocks – like parmesan, gouda, Swiss, and cheddar — are the safest to share with our avian friends.

Several cheeses are not fermented, though, and should be avoided. These fresh, un-ripened cheeses include cottage cheese, ricotta, goat cheese, cream cheese, and paneer. These are generally very soft, spreadable cheeses. American cheese is also a no-no because it's a "pasteurized process cheese product" and not really a cheese at all. Other soft cheeses that have a short ripening period are also not advised. These include brie, camembert, blue cheese, and the like. Bottom line: stick to the harder cheeses when offering it to wild birds, and keep the fancy stuff for humans.