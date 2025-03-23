Give Your Dated Wooden Cabinets A Modern Facelift With A Few Inexpensive Swaps

Our kitchens are the nexus through which our families flow. Be it a family of five, a brand-new couple in their first apartment, or a place where various grandchildren pass through, kitchens are the heart of a home. I started my professional woodworking career decades ago making cabinets, and I am certain many continue to be used. But even with durable older cabinets, they might need a style change. So how do you give your outdated wooden kitchen cabinets a modern facelift without breaking the bank? I've got your back!

If you have dated, stained oak cabinets or some other funky hue that was popular at the same time as mall hair, there are some inexpensive ways to fix this problem. First, you could use a clever paint trick to make any wood look less orange or whitewash the cabinets. This technique will brighten the color, but still allow the wood grain to be seen. The second option is similar: painting your cabinets. Painting gives you a wide range of color options, but moderate earth tones are popular now.

You can also spruce up your cabinet doors and drawers by changing the hardware — swapping the knobs and pulls. There are so many options when it comes to cabinet hardware that it can be overwhelming. My advice is to avoid uber far-out designs; they can seem really at first, and then not so much a year or so down the line. Open shelving in the upper cabinets is a modern trend many love. Just remove some of your upper cabinet doors and see how you like it. (You'll need to fill the hardware mounting holes.)