Easily Upgrade Dull Cabinets With A Basic DIY For An Affordable Refresh

Modifying our surroundings to be more beautiful is a uniquely human characteristic. From painting cave walls to upgrading our kitchens, it's what we do. And as a person who has made a living doing woodworking and beautifying people's homes, I am grateful for that fact. Many people focus on kitchen cabinets when it comes to making their homes more beautiful. Homeowners often ask me how they can make to brighten their dull existing cabinets to add pop of excitement. There are several ways to give your cabinets a fresh new look; painting is one option, a wash coat is another, and stripping and refinishing is a bit of a nuclear option.

However, glazing is a way to use commercially manufactured wood stains (I always use oil-based) to add color, tone, and shading to an existing finish. And that's why it can help upgrade your current cabinets, because there has to be an existing finish in place before you can glaze the surface. Glazing can be done on clear finished wood or painted cabinet doors. It works with light-colored wood like maple or birch, all the way through to walnut. A quart of this General Finishes glaze effects finish is under $50.

Light- or dark-painted surfaces are also game for glazing. If a finish is dark, the glazing stain used is usually lighter. But if the surface is a light color, the glazing typically will have darker hues. Those details, and the fact that it's an easy technique that almost any DIYer can master, only adds to its value. Glazing is indeed a way to easily upgrade and refresh your dull cabinets in an affordable way.