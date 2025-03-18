How To Fix Misaligned Cabinet Doors In A Few Simple Steps

Kitchen cabinet doors get a lot of use (and abuse). Have you ever thought about how many times a cabinet door gets opened and closed in its lifetime? As a professional woodworker, I have, and I'll tell you — that's a lot to admire about their durability. But it's not uncommon that cabinet doors become misaligned, which can make a homeowner question their purchases, even if they chose the most timeless cabinet style. How does this happen? And can that misalignment be corrected or are you out of luck?

If you have newer cabinets that feature cup hinges, often called Euro hinges, the answer is yes — you can fix it. Almost always. That said, do note that my recommendations here are specific to these cup hinges, which are very commonplace, but if you have a different type of hinge, my tips will not apply.

With that in mind, to get an overall sense of the problems your cabinet doors are facing, it's good to understand that they can be misaligned in a few different ways. First off, is the back of the cabinet door planar to the cabinet box? Is it same small distance from the box all around the perimeter of the door? Second, are the doors all adjusted to the same height? Do they align across the tops of the doors? And third, is there an even reveal — that is, the intentional space between edges — between the doors? Whichever one of these alignment issues you are facing, they can all be corrected using the adjustments built into the cup hinges.