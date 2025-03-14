The Cool Alternative To Staining Or Painting That Makes Wood Colors Pop

People have been making stuff from wood for forever, and we've probably been coloring those wooden creations for just as long. As a professional woodworker, it's my job to achieve the exact look my customers want — but this can, at times, be a challenge. One customer once asked that her quarter-sawn white oak bathroom vanity be colored with the same hue and intensity as cranberry juice, for example (you can't make these things up). Believe it or not, it looked great.

Coloring wood can be done a few ways. I'm of the opinion that, when we're dealing with fine furniture, to paint wood is to ruin it. If your wooden project has an attractive grain pattern, paint will hide it completely while adding a layer of chemical blandness. There's also the option of pigment stain, which works best on woods that are open grain like oak, ash or elm. In fact, pigment stains, in my opinion, are the best product for those species. However, on closed grain woods like maple, birch, or poplar, pigment stains can do a poor job: they'll often splotch and fail to deeply color the wood. The other place they fail is with any species, open grained or not, where sapwood is involved, as any attempts to provide a uniform color will fail.

Outside of staining or painting, though, what sort of wood colorations exist? That's what I'm here to talk about, because the answer to this problem is dye. Dye specially formulated for wood, that is.