The Toxic Easter Flower You Shouldn't Keep In Your Home If You Have Pets
The Easter lily is a beautiful aromatic flower that has been symbolically associated with the Christian Easter tradition. Sometimes called the "white apostle of hope" and symbolizing purity, they hold a special place in many people's hearts. (And even earlier cultures like the ancient Egyptians are known to have honored this white-crowned flower.)
As such, they are found in many homes as the spring holidays approach — the Easter lilies' strong smell evoke the emotional context of the season. But if you are a cat owner, this lily species is the last thing you should bring into your home. They are poisonous to our beloved kitties ... deadly in fact. Yes, our homes can be surprisingly dangerous to our cats. Equally as deadly to felines as they are beautiful to humans, Easter lilies are entirely poisonous, and this includes the stem, the leaves, the entire part of the flower, and even the pollen it produces.
For that reason, there's no way to safely have Easter lilies in your home if you have a cat. Unless you can derive some physical way to securely and completely separate the two, your kitty will be at risk. Consider the possibility of a lily placed on a high shelf or mantle and then shedding its leaves or flower petals. Plus, cats could ingest the pollen it emits when they clean their fur. Even a small amount has the potential to be deadly. There's no logical reason to bring something that dangerous into contact with your cat.
What to do if your cat ingests part of an Easter lily, and what flowers to enjoy instead
Easter lily consumption can cause kidney failure in felines, who will show signs of being poisoned around six and 12 hours after ingesting plant parts or pollen. There are a variety of symptoms to look for, including dehydration, vomiting, lack of appetite, and lethargy. More advanced danger signs are things like staggering, being disoriented, and even seizures. There is no such thing as an "antidote" to the poison in the lilies. The only solution is transporting your cat to a veterinarian at once; the sooner the better its chance of survival.
Should you see your cat engaging with an Easter lily, call your vet immediately and follow their directions. As there is no time to lose, that means emergency pet services will be needed if the event happens when your veterinarian is not available. This can be pricey. Curiously, Easter lilies are not at all toxic to dogs (while birds of paradise plants are poisonous to both), but they are to cats. It's easier to just not have one in your home at all. If you get one as a gift, don't bring it inside.
Other springtime flowers that look great in a bouquet and are safe for pets include grape hyacinth, pansies, petunias, impatiens, alyssum, and cornflowers. For a houseplant, orchids, cast-iron plants, and spider plants — as well as catnip or cat grass, of course — are always great options.