The Toxic Easter Flower You Shouldn't Keep In Your Home If You Have Pets

The Easter lily is a beautiful aromatic flower that has been symbolically associated with the Christian Easter tradition. Sometimes called the "white apostle of hope" and symbolizing purity, they hold a special place in many people's hearts. (And even earlier cultures like the ancient Egyptians are known to have honored this white-crowned flower.)

As such, they are found in many homes as the spring holidays approach — the Easter lilies' strong smell evoke the emotional context of the season. But if you are a cat owner, this lily species is the last thing you should bring into your home. They are poisonous to our beloved kitties ... deadly in fact. Yes, our homes can be surprisingly dangerous to our cats. Equally as deadly to felines as they are beautiful to humans, Easter lilies are entirely poisonous, and this includes the stem, the leaves, the entire part of the flower, and even the pollen it produces.

For that reason, there's no way to safely have Easter lilies in your home if you have a cat. Unless you can derive some physical way to securely and completely separate the two, your kitty will be at risk. Consider the possibility of a lily placed on a high shelf or mantle and then shedding its leaves or flower petals. Plus, cats could ingest the pollen it emits when they clean their fur. Even a small amount has the potential to be deadly. There's no logical reason to bring something that dangerous into contact with your cat.