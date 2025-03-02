Transform An IKEA KALLAX Into A Chic Coffee Table With Built In Storage

Since KALLAX shelves are open donut shapes to allow for various inserts, your first task is turning them into cubbies by nailing (or gluing) a flat board over one side. This is also the stage in which you should attach feet to the four corners, if you want. Whether you use a traditional cylindrical or block foot, or something more modern like metallic arches, attach scratch-resistant cushioning pads — especially if your home has hardwood floors that you want to make shine.

Once that base is complete, you can help it blend into the KALLAX centerpiece by trimming lengths of wood as a border, repainting the coffee table, or other home design hacks like adding moody LED light strips around the border of the table. The next step for your IKEA retrofit is attaching a sturdy plank of woodland timber across a central line between KALLAX shelf holes. Whether you want this plank to be flush with the overall size of the table, or to extend a lip out over each edge, the important thing is that you use wood panels of an equal size to act as doors on either side. All you need to do is connect them to that middle plank is with some Design House Store interior door hinges for less than $10.

After sealing the wood, decorate this tabletop to your own personal tastes and take advantage of the brand-new storage options. Before long you may not even remember that your chic coffee table (or side table) had humble origins as an IKEA KALLAX shelving unit.