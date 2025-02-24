Wood Siding Vs. Vinyl Siding: Which Is Right For Your Home?

Siding is one of the first things anyone sees when they visit your home. And it's an important detail to consider when buying a home. Is one type of siding, wood or vinyl, a better value? How do you know if it's right for your home? Siding is important aesthetically, but it also protects your house. It keeps the weather out, as well as helping pests stay outside where they belong. As an expert woodworker who has hung his fair share of siding, I have insights regarding which type of siding is the best bet for homeowners. The two most popular types of siding under consideration are wood and vinyl — and they're popular for good reasons. Aluminum, steel, and constructed siding are not as common. In my view, wood siding edges out vinyl siding, but there are many situations to consider.

While it may seem obvious, vinyl is a man-made material. It's a poly-vinyl chloride, or the ubiquitous PVC plastic. PVC is used in a huge variety of ways, with the basic formula modified for specific uses. Vinyl siding is durable and can be colored in a wide range of colors and hues. It is manufactured by extrusion and has been in the market (and on houses) for decades. Wooden siding comes from trees (to continue being obvious). Cedar siding is the most popular kind of wood siding, followed by pine due to its more economical price. Redwood siding used to be popular because of its beauty and weather-resistant properties, but is now quite expensive. Spruce and fir are also used, but not as often. But which one is right for your home?