The Best Paint For Refreshing Your Home's Worn-Out Vinyl Siding
Homeowners dealing with old and faded vinyl siding are often anxious about the process. They're not sure if repainting it is possible, then they're not sure how to do it, and then they don't know if it will last (and the whole process starts again if you mention vinyl windows, with all the same answers). Perhaps because vinyl was once pitched as a permanent solution to just this kind of upkeep, painting it now seems like an alien concept — but fear not, paint will adhere to vinyl siding. If you do it right.
To get answers to all the common questions, Hunker spoke exclusively about the ins-and-outs of painting vinyl with Van Sureja, owner and president of Liberty Painting, a Houston-based company he founded, which puts a focus on customer satisfaction and transparent costs. Sureja told us that there are a few misconceptions about the process of painting vinyl, and a few tricks to getting it right.
"One misconception is that you can choose any color, but darker shades can absorb more heat, causing the siding to warp," Sureja said. "It's best to stick with lighter, vinyl-safe colors." He also noted some peculiarities that vinyl brings to the table, requiring attention to how you paint, not just how you select the paint, and he emphasized that vinyl, despite what you may have heard, isn't something you can just leave alone forever. "Some people believe painting is a permanent fix," Sureja added, "but regular maintenance is still needed to keep the siding looking its best over time."
Selecting the right paint for vinyl siding
Of course, the right paint is the key, and when Hunker spoke exclusively with Van Sureja, he recommended 100 percent acrylic latex, or a paint that's clearly labeled as "vinyl-safe." In his words, "These paints offer excellent flexibility and adhesion, which are essential to accommodate the expansion and contraction of vinyl siding due to temperature changes," Sureja said. "Good options include Sherwin-Williams' VinylSafe and Benjamin Moore's Regal Select Exterior."
Vinyl-safe paints can cope with vinyl's habit of expanding and contracting with temperature changes. "Otherwise," Sureja added, "the paint may start to crack or flake off over time, compromising the finish and requiring more frequent touch-ups."
Color and sheen are important factors when selecting paint as well. Because darker paints can contribute to warping, said Sureja, you should focus on selecting one that has a comparable Light Reflectance Value to the one you're replacing. The choice of finish is also important, but less surprising. As is often the case for exterior paints, Sureja says there's a clear winning choice. "A stain or semi-gloss finish offers better durability and easier cleaning than flat finishes for exterior surfaces like siding" he explains. It's the right level of shine aesthetically and practically. He adds, "These sheens can better withstand exposure to the elements, making them suitable for long-lasting outdoor use."
Tips for painting vinyl siding
Once you have the right paint, there's also a right way to get it on your vinyl siding. When Sureja spoke exclusively with Hunker, he emphasized planning for the peculiarities of vinyl. "Painting vinyl siding can be tricky if you don't plan ahead," Sureja said. "One of the biggest challenges is proper preparation—the siding needs to be thoroughly cleaned to ensure the paint adheres well. A pressure washer is often the best way to get rid of dirt and grime."
Replace or fix any siding that has fallen off, and be sure to remove any caulk from your vinyl siding, as well. He also encouraged homeowners to use at least two coats of paint, and to use a primer if you're switching to a color that's substantially lighter or darker than the old hue. "This helps the new color stick better and ensures even coverage so the original shade doesn't show through," Sureja said.
When you paint your vinyl siding can be just as critical as how. Choose the time of year and weather conditions for painting for a smooth, even finish. "Moderate temperatures (50-90°F) ensure that the paint dries at the correct rate, which helps in adhesion and appearance," Sureja said. "Painting in direct sunlight or high humidity can lead to issues like streaking, quick drying, or improper curing. That's why it's recommended to paint vinyl siding during cooler, overcast days."