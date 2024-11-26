The Best Paint For Refreshing Your Home's Worn-Out Vinyl Siding

Homeowners dealing with old and faded vinyl siding are often anxious about the process. They're not sure if repainting it is possible, then they're not sure how to do it, and then they don't know if it will last (and the whole process starts again if you mention vinyl windows, with all the same answers). Perhaps because vinyl was once pitched as a permanent solution to just this kind of upkeep, painting it now seems like an alien concept — but fear not, paint will adhere to vinyl siding. If you do it right.

To get answers to all the common questions, Hunker spoke exclusively about the ins-and-outs of painting vinyl with Van Sureja, owner and president of Liberty Painting, a Houston-based company he founded, which puts a focus on customer satisfaction and transparent costs. Sureja told us that there are a few misconceptions about the process of painting vinyl, and a few tricks to getting it right.

"One misconception is that you can choose any color, but darker shades can absorb more heat, causing the siding to warp," Sureja said. "It's best to stick with lighter, vinyl-safe colors." He also noted some peculiarities that vinyl brings to the table, requiring attention to how you paint, not just how you select the paint, and he emphasized that vinyl, despite what you may have heard, isn't something you can just leave alone forever. "Some people believe painting is a permanent fix," Sureja added, "but regular maintenance is still needed to keep the siding looking its best over time."