Don't Throw Out Toilet Paper Tubes – Here's A Laundry Hack To Reuse Them
If the global pandemic taught you anything it was that toilet paper is sacred and everyone uses it. Like, a lot of it. According to Cottonelle, the average person uses 85 rolls of toilet paper a year, meaning a household of four can go through almost one roll a day. If you are looking for a way to reuse all those cardboard tubes before chucking them into the recycling bin, try this life-changing laundry hack, which uses empty toilet paper rolls to keep your pants crease-free.
Regular hangers tend to leave creases on your pants. Dedicated pants hangers, like these from Nature Smile, are better, but they often leave an imprint of the clip (also, does anyone actually own enough pants hangers for all of their pants?). An easy hack fixes the issue of creased pants with — you guessed it — empty toilet paper rolls. Placing that cardboard tube over the bottom rung of your hanger creates a thicker arc that won't leave a crease on pants. This is high-impact solution that takes about a minute and costs nothing, unlike some household hacks which seem more trouble then they are worth.
How to avoid creased pants using a toilet paper roll
This hack is incredibly simple to pull off. Take two empty toilet paper rolls, tape them together at the ends, then cut a slit across the length of the rolls. Slide the roll onto the bottom rung of your hanger, and hang your pants as normal. You can make the hack even easier by using a paper towel roll, which is the correct length already and doesn't require any taping (you may not go through paper towel rolls as quickly, but you only need half the amount). You can also accomplish no-crease pants using a similar pool noodle hack – this is a slightly sturdier option, but may not be as readily available.
Many of you don't have the time to iron out creases when getting ready for the day. Of course, the alternative is to walk around with obvious hanger marks on your pants. This toilet paper roll hack stops creases from forming at all, providing a stress-free morning ... at least where pants are concerned. If you'd like to get rid of wrinkles without an iron for all your clothes, try Downy Wrinkle Releaser spray, which removes wrinkles with a couple sprays and a few tugs (and even works on creased pants).