Don't Throw Out Toilet Paper Tubes – Here's A Laundry Hack To Reuse Them

If the global pandemic taught you anything it was that toilet paper is sacred and everyone uses it. Like, a lot of it. According to Cottonelle, the average person uses 85 rolls of toilet paper a year, meaning a household of four can go through almost one roll a day. If you are looking for a way to reuse all those cardboard tubes before chucking them into the recycling bin, try this life-changing laundry hack, which uses empty toilet paper rolls to keep your pants crease-free.

Regular hangers tend to leave creases on your pants. Dedicated pants hangers, like these from Nature Smile, are better, but they often leave an imprint of the clip (also, does anyone actually own enough pants hangers for all of their pants?). An easy hack fixes the issue of creased pants with — you guessed it — empty toilet paper rolls. Placing that cardboard tube over the bottom rung of your hanger creates a thicker arc that won't leave a crease on pants. This is high-impact solution that takes about a minute and costs nothing, unlike some household hacks which seem more trouble then they are worth.