I Plumbed My New House. Here's Why You Shouldn't

I have regrets. Who doesn't? But looking back on the messy process of building my own house, it stands out that my strangest tale of DIY regret was everything that involved the plumbing.

Doing the plumbing myself wasn't the plan, for the record. While I did aim to wire my own house and do many other complex tasks on my own, the original plan was to leave the plumbing rough-in to a qualified professional. When that didn't work out, I did it myself, and there are good reasons that I'm going to tell you that no, unless you're an expert, you shouldn't do that.

Every plumbing company has a page on its website called something like "The Hidden Dangers of DIY Plumbing," which mostly have all the signs of rhetorical inflation one recognizes from high school English papers: Sensing that two very valid points isn't enough, they're padded with eight more bullet points that are increasingly unlikely and silly. Now, I did pull this off, but my home's plumbing system is idiosyncratic, and the process of getting there was... tangled, to say the least. Also, my troubles and regrets actually started with my efforts to avoid DIY plumbing, and they only got murkier after my hands got wet.