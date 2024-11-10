I Wired My New House. Here's Why You Shouldn't

When you decide you're going to build your own house, in spite of never having constructed anything more complicated than a doghouse, you can be fairly certain that humility isn't going to be the thing that slows the work down. And so it was, when I took it upon myself to build my family's 200-square-foot barndominium, that I confronted the steep challenges of wiring — and got in way over my head.

In the early days of the pandemic, my wife and I made the decision to build a home with cash on hand, and enter an uncertain future without the burden of a mortgage payment. Hiring a licensed electrician (a silly term, as in most jurisdictions, they're all either licensed electricians or criminals) might have cost one-fifth of our total budget, so doing the work myself was the only way it was going to get done without painful tradeoffs. I was convinced that I could master any trade with sheer wit and the University of YouTube. Fortunately for me, fairly early in the framing process, a visitor made a three-word comment that brought me down to earth: "This passed inspection?"

From there, I didn't exactly back down, but I redoubled my efforts to learn the parts I found particularly risky, mostly plumbing and electrical work. To date, I haven't managed to burn down or completely flood my home, but that is the humblest of brags, and there's always tomorrow. Still, knowing what I know now — or more to the point, knowing what I don't know — I'm not sure I'd do the wiring myself again. And I am certain that I wouldn't recommend it to an amateur. My wiring plan was elaborate, detailed, and unorthodox in some ways. And these aren't necessarily reasons to do the work yourself.