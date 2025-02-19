The Property Brothers Reveal The Countertop Choice That Instantly Dates Your Home
Renovating anything can be expensive, but it's particularly easy to rack up the expenses when tackling the kitchen. Because of that, you have to really consider where you should spend and save in your kitchen renovation. It can be tempting to try to cut costs, but in some areas you shouldn't — one of which is your countertops. The Property Brothers, Drew and Jonathan Scott have noted laminate counters as being one of their biggest no-nos when renovating a kitchen.
The longtime HGTV stars have definitely worked on their fair share of kitchens over the years, and used an array of different materials, but when it comes down to their least favorite, they have been quoted multiple times (like in this interview with HGTV) stating that laminate counters not only make your kitchen look dated, but also end up being a waste of money. Though they are cheaper initially, they claim that because of both their look and durability they can actually end up lowering the value of your house — the opposite effect most of us hope to have when taking on a reno project.
The cheaper alternatives that will bring your home up to date and up in listing price
When in doubt, one of the best countertop materials (even when weighing pros and cons) is butcher block. Not only is it affordable (about $50 to $150 per square foot), durable, and versatile, but the wood wears well over time and is also a great way to add warmth to your kitchen. Unlike any other surface, it also serves as a built-in cutting boar and can be used to prep food without concerns about dulling your knives. Although they are more susceptible to staining and scratching than other materials — especially when used to prep food — they are also easy to restore with a quick sand and regular care.
If you prefer a harder or more stone-like appearance, your cheapest option will be concrete counters, followed by solid surface or quartz — all of which are made from a blend of materials to make one smooth surface. These range in price from about $50 to $200 per square foot, so it is possible to find some reasonably priced options. Laminate counters cost anywhere from around $10 to $55 per square foot, which may be cheaper originally, but could end up devaluing your home by thousands of dollars.
While laminate seems to be the most hated, it's not the only countertop trend the Property Brothers wish people would stop. They also warn against epoxy counters on Instagram. While tempting because of their DIY nature, fun colors, and relative affordability, they can be a recipe for disaster as they tend to yellow in the sun, scratch easily, and just wear poorly overall.