The Property Brothers Reveal The Countertop Choice That Instantly Dates Your Home

When in doubt, one of the best countertop materials (even when weighing pros and cons) is butcher block. Not only is it affordable (about $50 to $150 per square foot), durable, and versatile, but the wood wears well over time and is also a great way to add warmth to your kitchen. Unlike any other surface, it also serves as a built-in cutting boar and can be used to prep food without concerns about dulling your knives. Although they are more susceptible to staining and scratching than other materials — especially when used to prep food — they are also easy to restore with a quick sand and regular care.

If you prefer a harder or more stone-like appearance, your cheapest option will be concrete counters, followed by solid surface or quartz — all of which are made from a blend of materials to make one smooth surface. These range in price from about $50 to $200 per square foot, so it is possible to find some reasonably priced options. Laminate counters cost anywhere from around $10 to $55 per square foot, which may be cheaper originally, but could end up devaluing your home by thousands of dollars.

While laminate seems to be the most hated, it's not the only countertop trend the Property Brothers wish people would stop. They also warn against epoxy counters on Instagram. While tempting because of their DIY nature, fun colors, and relative affordability, they can be a recipe for disaster as they tend to yellow in the sun, scratch easily, and just wear poorly overall.