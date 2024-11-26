The Countertop Mistake The Property Brothers Wish People Would Stop Making

Everyone wants to save money where they can, especially with prices rising at an alarming rate. It's no wonder design hacks that fake the look of high-end materials are blowing up the internet. However, they aren't all winners, and some end up costing you more money in the long run, especially when it comes time to sell your home.

HGTV favorites Jonathan and Drew Scott know something about selling homes. They flipped their first home in college and have helped clueless homeowners make profitable design decisions ever since over 14 seasons of "The Property Brothers." So which high-end replica design trend do the Property Brothers warn homeowners to avoid? "Don't epoxy your countertops," Jonathan Scott exclaimed in an Instagram video for Good Housekeeping. "It never lasts. It starts to look even worse once it begins to peel away." In the video, they further explain that these types of DIY projects take value off your home when it comes time to sell. As Jonathan advises, "Invest in permanent solutions."

The brothers' knowledgeable mix of home renovation (Jonathan) and real estate expertise (Drew), make them a team worth listening to when it comes to home advice, but what is the epoxy countertops trend they speak of? Long story short, it's when epoxy – a liquid that cures into a hard shell and is typically used in craft projects or as an adhesive – is poured as a coating over your current countertops for a whole new look. Note that epoxy doesn't come as pre-made countertop slabs. You can see the appeal: Purchase an epoxy kit and get the look of high-end marble without the high price or cost of installation, right? But you'd do well to listen to the Scotts' advice.