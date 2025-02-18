The Quick Fix To Repair Gaps In Laminate Flooring Without Breaking The Bank

Most laminate flooring comes with a click-lock system (also known as floating floors) which makes it easy to install. Each board has an interlocking tongue and groove mechanism that clicks the board into place. If the mechanism breaks, though, the floorboard will slide, causing a gap.

Such gaps between your laminate floorboards looks unsightly and cheap. And it is inevitably the spot where you lose your credit card or spare change, never to be seen again. However, these gaps in laminate flooring are risky to more than just your dropped items: Separating planks can slide, causing a stumbling block. If you see a gap forming between laminate planks, you need to remedy the problem as soon as possible. Thankfully, there's an easy, cost-effective, and immediate solution to the problem of gaps in laminate flooring — and it's duct tape. But not in the way you might think.

In an exclusive interview with Josh Byrd, owner of Footprints Floors Nashville, he explained to Hunker that the dangers of these gaps are real. "[They are] a potential safety hazard for tenants." And when it comes to applying the hack, he advised that the goal of using duct tape is not to hold the planks together, but rather to grip the plank, allowing you to kick it firmly back in place. Let's take a look at how it's done, and also investigate long-term solutions.