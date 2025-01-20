Here's The Real Reason Your Floors Are Squeaking

After hours of trying, the kids are finally asleep. You sneak quietly out of the room, only to have a squeaky floorboard give you away. Little eyes shoot open, crying ensues, and another night is ruined.

Squeaky floors run the gamut from easily ignorable inconvenience to nightly nuisance. Your floors may look and feel the same as the day they were installed, so why the sudden squeak? To get answers, Hunker exclusively spoke with Josh Byrd, owner of Footprints Floors Nashville, and he gave us the scoop. It turns out, there's a common culprit. "Nine out of ten times, the squeak is coming from subfloor movement underneath the floor covering," Byrd explained. He highlighted how the root cause of this ranges from a home settling over years (or decades) and the ensuing structural shifts, to — you guessed it — improper installation. "There are many standards to follow when installing a subfloor properly," Byrd said. "Each panel needs to have proper gaps between them."

Too small or too wide a gap and the floors will squeak, hence why most flooring manufacturers advise leaving one-eighth of an inch all the way around. To top it off, wood expands and contracts due to changes in humidity. Newly purchased hardwood — and the plywood used for the subfloor – need to acclimate to your home's environment before installation to reach their Equilibrium Moisture Content (EMC) and prevent movement. EMC is the point at which the wood has stopped taking in or losing moisture ,and typically takes around three days. However, that varies depending on your area and flooring type. You can check for EMC with a General Tools moisture meter.