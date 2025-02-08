The Easy Baseboard Cleaning Hack That'll Save Your Back (And Your Time)

According to Medical News Today, almost 40% of adults in America suffer from back pain. Cleaning a house can be torture to back pain sufferers, and even cause back-related injuries in those without a previous affliction. Bending stretches the muscles and ligaments in your lower back, and constant or unsupported bending can cause a tear or amplify an old injury. Unfortunately, many cleaning tasks involve constant bending, such as vacuuming, doing the laundry, loading your dishwasher, and cleaning baseboards.

However, another option could be finding a way to elongate your cleaning tools, eliminating the need to have to bend over at all. If you have a broom and a microfiber cloth (and hopefully you do) then you may already have the tools necessary to clean your baseboards without having to bend over. This Instagram reel from @cleanthatup shows you a hack that can save you unnecessary tension (and time) while doing the rest of your household chores.

Keep in mind that certain cleaning tasks done while standing can irritate your back, too. It is common to slouch awkwardly while vacuuming, sweeping, or raking, but it is also harmful to stand too rigid, especially for long periods of time. The key is to frequently change your posture, so you aren't in one position for too long. These activities can also cause you to twist and bend simultaneously as you move around, which can cause a herniated disc. Instead of twisting, try pivoting on your back leg, or turning your entire body with a few steps. Always keep the vacuum, broom, or rake only a foot or two in front, never straining to reach further.