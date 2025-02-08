The Easy Baseboard Cleaning Hack That'll Save Your Back (And Your Time)
According to Medical News Today, almost 40% of adults in America suffer from back pain. Cleaning a house can be torture to back pain sufferers, and even cause back-related injuries in those without a previous affliction. Bending stretches the muscles and ligaments in your lower back, and constant or unsupported bending can cause a tear or amplify an old injury. Unfortunately, many cleaning tasks involve constant bending, such as vacuuming, doing the laundry, loading your dishwasher, and cleaning baseboards.
However, another option could be finding a way to elongate your cleaning tools, eliminating the need to have to bend over at all. If you have a broom and a microfiber cloth (and hopefully you do) then you may already have the tools necessary to clean your baseboards without having to bend over. This Instagram reel from @cleanthatup shows you a hack that can save you unnecessary tension (and time) while doing the rest of your household chores.
Keep in mind that certain cleaning tasks done while standing can irritate your back, too. It is common to slouch awkwardly while vacuuming, sweeping, or raking, but it is also harmful to stand too rigid, especially for long periods of time. The key is to frequently change your posture, so you aren't in one position for too long. These activities can also cause you to twist and bend simultaneously as you move around, which can cause a herniated disc. Instead of twisting, try pivoting on your back leg, or turning your entire body with a few steps. Always keep the vacuum, broom, or rake only a foot or two in front, never straining to reach further.
How to avoid back-related injuries while cleaning
Professional cleaning services recommend wiping baseboards with a microfiber cloth and a mix of water and dish soap. This method involves constant bending, and is not ideal for back pain sufferers. In comes professional cleaner Brandon, also known as @cleanthatup, to the rescue with a hack to clean baseboard moldings without bending. Simply place a microfiber cloth over the head of your broom and secure it with a rubber band. Now you have a cloth-on-a-stick that you can use to wipe baseboards while standing fully erect, or better yet, from the comfort of a favorite chair — all at a faster pace than you could manage doing it the regular way. A retractable gap dust cleaner from AURUZA could help, and features a long handle for reaching high places without strain and low areas without bending.
Never clean through back pain. If your back is flaring up, leave the chores for later, or ask someone for help. Your body is telling you to slow down and you should listen! When you do clean, make sure to take regular breaks and vary your tasks. Divide household chores by room, rather than by chore. So instead of cleaning the baseboards for the entire house in one go, clean them in one room, then move to another chore.
If you're looking for other ways to alleviate back pain during chores, know that standing still for a long period while doing the dishes can also cause strain. To relieve or avoid pain, keep a small stepstool under the sink and rest one foot on it while washing. This inexpensive Dreambaby stepstool is meant for children, and the perfect height for foot resting.